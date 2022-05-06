Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fans Debate PG-13 Rating
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans debating the PG-13 rating on social media this weekend. The movie is finally out in theaters and sparked a ton of reaction among viewers. In no uncertain terms, this MCU movie is a dramatic departure from the tone some theatergoers expect from the franchise. However, for some this is an absolute plus. Sam Raimi brings his trademark touch to the proceedings. In the same breath, some viewers who weren't expecting some of the more intense elements might be caught off guard by Benedict Cumberbatch's latest trip into the multiverse. (Amusingly, there is also a contingent of commenters who think the pushback to some of the violence is a bit overblown. After all, there is darker PG-13 fare from the previous three decades.) Check out some of the reaction for yourself down below.
Elizabeth Olsen was a major part of the film and she told Jimmy Fallon that she didn't catch the premiere this time because of the nerves involved. "It was amazing to have a premiere in front of fans," Olsen explained before clarifying, "I don't watch them...I haven't seen it. I do watch myself, but I just decided I can't watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore. Every time, I just watch it and I look around me and I'm like, 'Well, it's our first flop.' Every time. I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I looked around me and I said 'It's our first flop.' And so I just decided I don't want to put myself through this experience again. I'll see it at some point."
On a positive note ... The horror elements in #DoctorStrange #MultiverseofMadness were top notch all thanks to mr #SamRaimi who really pushed the PG13 rating of the movie to its limit 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w8iTZ7m9fI— Kareem (@OkarimTheHermit) May 5, 2022
It’s amazing how Multiverse of Madness is more violent and disturbing than both Venom films combined yet those get rated 15 (UK equivalent of an R) while MoM gets rated 12A (UK equivalent to PG-13) lol. That’s really funny to me. pic.twitter.com/f67rV7j9Pa— Nitro-Spidey in the Multiverse of Madness (@NitroSpidey) May 6, 2022
losing my mind over the "severe" violence & gore PG-13 parental guide for Doctor Strange on IMDB pic.twitter.com/YUY9eBtThL— Mad Pumpkin Head's Flail Toy (@AgonyZach) May 7, 2022
Lol, this Dr Strange Multiverse of Madness is rated PG 13😂? Movie is almost as gory as Deadpool without the comedy. Some scenes had me reaching to the random kids around me like pic.twitter.com/5Jskhf9I1g— Bane (@Sujodamystique) May 7, 2022
"The new doctor strange really pushed the pg-13 rating limit!" pic.twitter.com/ZDSYlvrzip— Ja'Crispy (@the_sang2) May 7, 2022
When directors push that PG-13 rating >>>— Kaids | Content Enjoyer 🍂 (@lodinsxnl) May 7, 2022
Thank you Sam Raimi 😌 pic.twitter.com/VyK3QreSKC
There's a thread about how triggering DOCTOR STRANGE's violence is and it's all people in their early 20s wringing their hands and this feels like a huge generational shift to me.— devin (@devincf) May 7, 2022
#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness really out here testing the limits of PG-13 😬 pic.twitter.com/QK7dpH6F6S— Slagatha Snarkness (@RogueRunnerPGH) May 6, 2022
I can't believe how hard Multiverse of Madness pushed the PG-13 rating. Never thought Marvel Studios would ever go that far, but I loved it so much.— Dylan | TheBrickPal (@RealBrickPal) May 6, 2022