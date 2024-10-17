Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 4 Script “Lit a Fire” in Him

Spider-Man 4 just got a positive update from Tom Holland and fans should be excited. Rich Roll sat down with the MCU actor to talk about life, golf, sobriety and his upcoming Marvel Studios movie. As a tenured member of the franchise now, Holland gets to see those scripts as they’re making their way through production. He told the interviewer that one draft made its way to him this fall and the details got his blood pumping. In his house, the Spider-Man actor went over what the writers had put together and it caused a celebration for Holland and Zendaya. Clearly, Marvel Studios has something big planned for the character after that massive ending in Spider-Man: No Way Home. (It will be interesting to see if MJ gets to come back considering the hero wiped everyone’s memories last time out.) But, this is a positive development for everyone involved.

“It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland shared. “I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room.”

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

For Marvel Studios, they’ve been clear about wanting Spider-Man 4 to make a splash. But, they also want to make sure the story is completely ironed out before they start cameras rolling. (All a part of the recent retooling mandates for the company.) That script has to be all the way there before they yell action. Holland has been very involved and Marvel Studios is working with Sony to figure out a storyline that suits both companies equally well. There are murmurs that Spider-Man 4 will actually take some theming from Venom: The Last Dance, which drops in a few weeks. Knull, a symbiote deity is the big bad of that film, judging by the trailers. This MCU sequel could finally give the Venom and Spider-Man confrontation that some fans have been craving.

In the past, Marvel Studios has steered clear of the Sony universe shenanigans when they could. But, maybe the popularity of Venom is swaying some of that thinking. There’s also been numerous rumblings that maybe Sony wants Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to reappear after the thunderous applause for Spider-Man: No Way Home. None of that is confirmed, but the fans have been debating a hypothetical power struggle on social media for months. For now, they’re moving forward on the script for Spider-Man 4 and making some encouraging progress.

Spider-Man 4 is coming.

Fans should take the latest update from Holland in good spirits. The rumors of Spider-Man 4 beginning production midway through next year line up with this new update. That script should be in a workable spot by the time we get to the end of the holiday season. The MCU star is busy launching Bero and his golf brand right now. So, don’t expect any imminent announcements just yet. However, these sorts of soundbites are usually timed-up to major news breaking. Venom: The Last Dance could bring some of the updates that people are craving right now. If Knull ends up being a big factor in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe going forward, that could give you some more insight on what to expect the next time you see Tom Holland swing into the MCU.



