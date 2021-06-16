Ryan Reynolds Joins TikTok, Gives Deadpool a New Shirt

✖

TikTok just got a little more fun now that Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to join the social media site. The star known for playing Deadpool posted his first video on the site this week, which earned over 29 million views. Reynolds already has 4.2 million followers and his videos are a delight. The first shows him lip-synching to "I Swear" by All-4-One with the caption, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."

Reynolds' second video shows him in costume as Deadpool with an added twist. He gives his character a Wrexham AFC jersey and captioned the video, "Oh no." The actor's final TikTok (for now, hopefully) features It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney and Reynolds refusing to participate in a TikTok duet. You can check out all three posts below:

As for Reynolds' acting projects, the star has a lot to look forward to. You can currently catch him on the big screen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. He'll also soon be seen in Free Guy and Red Notice. Earlier this year, Reynolds wrapped filming on The Adam Project, a sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has shared some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

It was also recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Last month, Reynolds took to Instagram to give a little Deadpool 3 tease. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

You can follow Ryan Reynolds on TikTok here.