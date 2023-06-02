Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip Reveals New Footage of Spider-Woman, Vulture, and More

✖

A new clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has fresh footage of Spider-Woman, Vulture, and more. Over at the Annecy Festival, fans got their first look at Earth-65, the home of Gwen Stacy. But inside of that reality, she ran into Isa Rae as Spider-Woman, Jorma Taccone's Vulture and more. Officer George Stacy also makes an appearance, with Shea Whigham voicing the character. While the first movie spent a lot of time in Miles Morales' universe, it seems viewers will be on an Odyssey with al of the Spider-Heroes. Back in the saddle for the highly-anticipated follow-up are Phil Lord and Chris Miller. In a previous interview, the duo talked about how much of a challenge it was to juggle so many perspectives with multiple directors working on the movie. Check out what they had to say right here.

"Often it can be if people are trying to make a different movie, right?" Miller began. "This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style. Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work."

In that Across the #SpiderVerse clip we saw: An anachronistic version of The Vulture (voiced by @jormataccone), our old friend Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), and the incomparable (and pregnant!) Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman (voiced by @issarae). #AnnecyFestival — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022

"Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down... It wasn't always easy because obviously with a bunch of opinionated, creative people, there's going to be moments where you're like, 'Well, I think it should be this way to solve this thing that we're trying to do,' but it was a slow and sometimes painful process, but ultimately the best idea would win, and we were able to make something that we all knew was something special," Miller addeded.

"Each of those guys had their own superpower," Lord chimed-in. "I think it's our preferred way to make movies is to bring a lot of talented people together and collaborate. It's the most fun. You learn the most, and I think you get the best work."

Are you excited to see what Sony has planned for the next Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments!