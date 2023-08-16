Die-Cast Spider-Man Funko Pop Launches Today With a Chance at a Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As part of their weekly Wednesday drops, Funko is launching their Die-Cast Spider-Man Pop figure, which comes in a die-cast acrylic case that features etched details. If you're lucky, the metallic chase variant will show up on your doorstep (the odds are 1 in 6). If you want to roll the dice, you can pick up this Pop starting today, August 16th at 9:30am PT / 12:30 pm ET right here at the Funko Shop priced at $50.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of the Wednesday Funko Pop lineup for this week right here. There are also some additional, recently released Mavel Spider-Man Funko Pop exclusives outlined below that you might have missed.

The 1966 Marvel Comics issue of Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. officially introduced Mary Jane Watson into Peter Parker's life after her existence was teased in previous issues. Her first words to Peter were "Face it, tiger...you just hit the jackpot!", which is a hell of an entrance that foreshadows the events of the next 57 years (and counting). That iconic comic book moment was made possible because Peter turned down and invitation to a party by his girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

That said, earlier Funko and Entertainment Earth also released an exclusive Pop figure inspired by Mary Jane's debut, complete with a speech bubble. Following it up with a comics-inspired figure of Gwen Stacy creates a spicy Marvel Funko Pop love triangle.

The Mary Jane Watson Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now.. The Gwen Stacy Funko Pop is also an EE exclusive, and can be pre-ordered here.

On a related note, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital and headed to Blu-ray on September 5th. You can keep up with the latest news about the animated film right here.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.