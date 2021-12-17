Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Encounters Mysterio Cosplayer

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres in December, and the long-awaited first trailer for the movie was finally released last week. Since before the movie went into production, there have been many casting rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. Another actor fans are hoping to see is Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While his character died in the last film, there's always a chance he could pop up again now that the multiverse is in play. Whether or not we'll be seeing Mysterio again, Gyllenhaal had his own encounter with the character this week.

"Ran into an old friend in Venezia," Gyllenhaal wrote. One photo features Gyllenhaal with a Mysterio cosplayer in the background and another photo is a closer look at the cosplayer with Gyllenhaal in the background. "Thanks for sharing I was the cosplayer in the picture," @wholly_cosplay replied. You can check out the photos below:

Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died on-screen during the events of Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character could end up with a story arc similar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. "We wanted to find our 'in' and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange," Carroll previously said.

After the trailer was released for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it beat Avengers: Endgame as the most-watched trailer within 24 hours of its release.

"This is incredible. I honestly can't believe it. This movie so crazy and I can't wait to share it with you," No Way Home star Tom Holland shared after the trailer was released. "The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that's just the tip of the iceberg," Holland added in a video on Instagram. "You have no idea what is to come. I'm so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting."

