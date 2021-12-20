Spider-Man: No Way Home Villain Rumored For Spin-Off

Spider-Man: No Way Home just had the second-biggest domestic box office opening of all time and third-biggest worldwide debut. A new report suggests that Sony Pictures hopes to keep riding that money train by enlisting one of the Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s antagonists for its next villain-centric Spider-Man spinoff movie, following in the footsteps of Venom, Morbius, and Kraven. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Sony wants Jamie Foxx to lead a solo film focusing on the electrically powered supervillain Electro. Foxx first played Electro, born Max Dillon, in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home with a new look, ditching the blue skin from his first outing for a more comics-accurate green and yellow costume.

“I’m happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look. The blue, when we did it the first time, it was — look. Look, man, I didn’t care, I was just happy to be in [Spider-Man],” Foxx during the No Way Home villain conversation at CCXP. “But with this, this ‘new new,’ it’s fly. The homies are like, ‘We get you now.’ When I was blue, they still rolled with me, but with this one, it just feels more comfortable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies began with Venom in 2018. Its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, first revealed Tom Holland’s involvement in that universe as Spider-Man. Next up is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the living vampire antihero, coming in January. The Kraven movie is on Sony’s schedule for one year later, January 2023, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the master hunter.

Foxx can currently be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In that film, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The film also features Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned. In addition to Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe also returns as Spider-Man’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina as Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus.

Would you like to see Jamie Foxx’s Electro star in a solo movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing in theaters now.