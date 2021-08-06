The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares Hilarious “Marvel-DC Cinematic Crossover” Video

✖

James Gunn is a rare name that is synonymous with both Marvel and DC. Not only did the director helm Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel, but he also filmed The Suicide Squad for DC. Gunn is often asked about both franchises and has been very open about his dream crossovers, saying he would love to see a movie starring King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, and Groot. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a hilarious viral video of a little kid punching someone dressed as Thanos while Batman tries to intervene.

"I finally start working on my dream Marvel-DC cinematic crossover & some bastard leaks footage on the first day of shooting. So uncool," Gunn joked. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

I finally start working on my dream Marvel-DC cinematic crossover & some bastard leaks footage on the first day of shooting. So uncool. pic.twitter.com/FIPK7fGKIH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 20, 2021

Gunn is currently in Canada filming the HBO Max series, Peacemaker, but will eventually start production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He recently answered some fan questions about the films on Twitter, and revealed that the GotG3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

Gunn has spoken a lot about the Marvel/DC rivalry, sharing that Marvel Studios' boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set. He added that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash, so Gunn clarified, "I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn't a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty." In another recent tweet, the director added that he'd love for some of the other DC directors to visit him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but is expected to come out sometime in 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop on Disney+ in December 2022. The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker is expected to drop on HBO Max later this year.