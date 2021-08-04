This X-Men Gambit Funko Pop Is the Cat King

Did you know that Marvel's Gambit is a crazy cat person? The 2013 issue Astonishing X-Men #62 marks the first appearance of Gambit's three cats - Oliver, Lucifer, and Figaro, which he got from Mystique and named after famous Disney cats. The cover of the 2014 All-New X-Factor #3 features Gambit with his cats along with the quote "Let me go first, Lorna, I'm their freaking king".

This Funko Pop appears to be based on that issue, with Gambit holding an adorable little kitty. It's a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $12.50 until it sells out and you have to get one on eBay. You can check out the issue it's based on here on Comixology.

In other Funko news, FunKon 2021 is happening this week, and the shared exclusive lineup launches tomorrow, August 5th. You can check out the complete collection of exclusive Pop figure releases right here via our FunKon master list. A breakdown of the Marvel and DC Comics-themed Funko Pops that will be up for grabs can be found here.

