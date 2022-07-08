Thor: Love and Thunder's Jaimie Alexander Shares Brutal Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Thor: Love and Thunder has been in theaters for almost a month now, bringing about some surprising updates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of canon. The film was jam-packed with allusions and references from larger Marvel Comics canon, including some stunning comic-accurate costumes for many of the film's ensemble. One of the biggest surprises in that category might have been Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), who returned in the film wearing an incredibly comic-accurate version of her red-and-grey armor from the comics. While Sif only appeared in Love and Thunder for a few key moments, the costume definitely made an impact on fans — and Alexander just shared a pretty epic behind-the-scenes look at it on her social media. In a post, which you can check out below, Alexander shares two behind-the-scenes photos of her hair, makeup, and costume for the scene, and also shouts out the team responsible for creating it in the post's caption.

Sif's brief appearance in Love and Thunder provided her most comic-accurate costume yet in the MCU, with previous suits of armor taking a more understated approach to her color scheme and overall aesthetic. The costume's debut is doubly impressive when you consider the fact that Alexander's version of Sif has been in the MCU for over a decade, appearing across the Thor movies (outside of Thor: Ragnarok) as well as Agents of SHIELD.

"I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time," Alexander previously told Yahoo! about why she didn't appear in Ragnarok. "So there was a conflict there. I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, 'Hey, by the way, would you come do this?' I said there is no way I can make that work that fast."

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

