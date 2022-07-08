✖

The new Thor: Love and Thunder poster has confirmed a long-missing Marvel Cinematic Universe star's return. Though conspicuously missing from Thor: Ragnarok, Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif in the next Marvel Studios theatrical release. Her name appears with the rest of the cast on the new poster. Alexander hasn't been subtle about her widely rumored return. In July, she posted an Instagram story stating, "The lady has returned... and she is here to stay," with #LadySif over the photo. Alexander also posted a photo of herself in Sydney, Australia, where Thor: Love and Thunder was filmed. In a fan Q&A on Instagram, she cryptically stated, "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

Alexander previously appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World but was left out of Thor: Ragnarok. That may have been lucky for her, considering what Hela did to the Warriors Three in that movie. She also appeared in two episodes of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and, most recently, an episode of Loki.

While the new Thor: Love and Thunder confirms Sif's return, the Asgardian hero doesn't appear in the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. However, the trailer does reveal Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God-Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus, several of Marvel's cosmic entities, and, uh, Thor's butt.

According to Marvel Studios' official film synopsis, "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi returns to direct the sequel. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum are producing.

How do you feel about Jaimie Alexander's return as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.