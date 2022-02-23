Taika Waititi Performs Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Taika Waititi has become a bit of a treasure in the pop culture landscape, thanks to his work as both an actor and a director in franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC universe, and the Star Wars universe. Even beyond that, Waititi’s public personality has delighted and transfixed many — and that was on display during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier this month, Waititi appeared on the late-night talk show, and participated in a game dubbed “Lip Sync Karaoke”, which sees contestants lip sync to footage of drunk people singing at a karaoke bar. In a video, which you can check out below, Waititi uses this premise to take a stab at the Queen classic “Don’t Stop Me Now” — and the result needs to be seen to be believed.

Waititi has a number of wildly different projects either recently released or on the horizon, including his acting role in Free Guy, which just recently debuted on Disney+, and the upcoming HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, and a voice role in Pixar’s Lightyear. He’s also working on new adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Flash Gordon, and a new Star Wars film, as well as the soccer dramedy Next Goal Wins and the upcoming MCU installment Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I’ve done some crazy sh-t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said of Love and Thunder in an interview last summer. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

