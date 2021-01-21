WandaVision: Paul Bettany Shares a Look at Wanda and Vision with Walt Disney

✖

WandaVision has finally begun releasing episodes on Disney+, which means some of the show's stars have been extra active on social media, including Paul Bettany (Vision). The star, who has been involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception, has been sharing fun posts online, including an addition to the Inauguration Day's Bernie Sanders meme. Bettany's latest post shows Vision and Wanda Maximoff, who is played by Elizabeth Olsen, sharing a night out with Walt Disney.

"THAT'S A WRAP (PARTY!) — Walt Disney and wife Lillian cut a rug at Disneyland's Plaza Gardens with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; stars of Marvel Studios 'WandaVision,'" @MouseInfo tweeted. "I love this!," Bettany replied. You can check out the image in the tweet below:

Naturally, @MouseInfo couldn't resist adding to the Bernie Sanders meme, so they followed up with another image in Bettany's comments:

Currently, Wanda and Vision are living a suburban lifestyle in Westview a la 1950s and 1960s sitcoms with the 1970s likely to follow in this week's episode. However, Bettany recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last. "Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

