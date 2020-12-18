WandaVision Stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Featured on the Cover of Emmy Magazine

✖

WandaVision is less than a month away from premiering on Disney+, which means Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision) are in the fun promotion stage of the television process. They've already graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly and Empire, and now they're showing off their style on the front of Emmy Magazine. The Television Academy took to Twitter today to share images from the piece.

"These aren’t your mother’s suburbs. The @Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed to TV with @WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and @Paul_Bettany. We reveal this month’s #emmyMagazine cover story and go behind the scenes of the @DisneyPlus series here: https://bit.ly/3raIgny," @TelevisionAcad posted.

One fan posted some fun behind-the-scenes images from the photoshoot, Which you can view below:

Last week, fans glimpsed a new trailer for WandaVision, which featured a first look at Kat Dennings as Thor's Darcy Lewis and Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Jimmy Woo. The show is also set to feature Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn in her MCU debut. The show will chronicle the adventures of Wanda and Vision in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems.

"I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

"The show is a love letter to the golden age of television," head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently shared. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th.