James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad’s Release Is Still on Schedule Despite Coronavirus

James Gunn says that The Suicide Squad is still on track for its August 2021 release date. Fans worry that the film may suffer a delay as some others have due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gunn said on Instagram that "Right now we are still on schedule." This echoes comments he's made before saying the film was on track. At one point, he even said they were ahead of schedule. “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” the filmmaker began. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Filming wrapped on The Suicide Squad at the end of February. The film has entered the post-production phase, which means work can continue even as those involved are quarantined. It may not progress as fast as expected in most cases, but progress is progress.

Gunn also says that he still expects the first footage from the to debut later this year. It is possible it would have shown up at this year's San Diego Comic-Con if the event had not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision Gunn supports. "It's the right thing to do, but I'm still sad to hear about #SDCC being cancelled this year," Gunn tweeted. "I'll miss all of you. We as creators, studios, and publishers will have to find ways to make it up to you the fans in other ways."

While Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie is not a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, with the first film being unnecessary to understanding Gunn's movie, it brings back some of the first film's cast members. These include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to the cast include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer's Suicide Squad and that the title of the film is meant to reflect that. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 21, 2021.

