40 Years Ago This Week, The Darkest Star Wars Film That Never Made It To Theaters Traumatized A Generation

For nearly five decades, the Star Wars universe has expanded far beyond the Skywalker Saga, growing into a vast narrative tapestry that encompasses dozens of movies, television shows, novels, games, and comic books. This sprawling canon features a wide spectrum of tones, from the gritty espionage of Star Wars: Andor to the animated adventures of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, each exploring different corners of a galaxy far, far away. The franchise has catered to nearly every type of audience, offering grand space operas, intimate character studies, and thrilling action. Yet, within this expansive library of stories, one of the darkest chapters produced for the screen never received a theatrical release in the United States.

Premiering on ABC on November 24, 1985, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor was the second of two made-for-television movies centered on the furry inhabitants of the titular forest moon. It served as a direct sequel to the previous year’s Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, which had followed the journey of two stranded human children, Mace (Eric Walker) and Cindel Towani (Aubree Miller), as they teamed up with Wicket (Warwick Davis) and other Ewoks to rescue their parents from a giant monster.

The Battle for Endor picks up months later, with the Towani family’s starship nearly repaired. However, the story takes a shockingly dark turn when a vicious army of alien marauders attacks the Ewok village. Within the film’s opening minutes, Cindel’s parents and brother are killed, turning the family-friendly adventure into a grim tale of survival. The orphaned Cindel and her protector Wicket escape into the wilderness, where they join forces with a grumpy hermit named Noa (Wilford Brimley) to defeat the marauders and their cruel leader, Terak (Carel Struycken).

Why Didn’t Ewoks: The Battle for Endor Release in Theaters?

The Ewok films were born out of George Lucas’s desire to keep the Star Wars brand active following the conclusion of the original trilogy with Return of the Jedi. After the critical failure of the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, Lucas was cautious about returning to television but saw an opportunity with the popular Ewoks. The initial project, Caravan of Courage, was conceived as a 30-minute special but was expanded into a two-hour movie at the request of the ABC network. Despite its modest budget compared to the theatrical films, it was a ratings success and even received a limited theatrical run in Europe. This positive reception greenlit a sequel, and Lucasfilm moved forward with what would become The Battle for Endor.

Caravan of Courage and The Battle for Endor were produced with television budgets and designed to appeal to a family-oriented audience during the holiday season. The production, while ambitious for television and featuring impressive stop-motion effects from Industrial Light & Magic, was never intended to match the epic scope or financial investment of a mainline Star Wars film. The entire project was filmed in Marin County, California, utilizing the natural landscape to recreate the forest moon of Endor.

George Lucas provided the core story idea for the sequel, inspired by the classic children’s novel Heidi, envisioning a tale where the young girl becomes an orphan and is taken in by a grumpy old hermit. This narrative choice, handed to writers and directors Jim and Ken Wheat, set the grim tone that defined the film. Ultimately, the Ewok movies were experiments in expanding the universe through a different medium, serving as a lower-stakes way to tell smaller stories within the galaxy.

Was Ewoks: The Battle for Endor That Bad?

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor has a complicated legacy. For many children of the 1980s, the film was a genuinely frightening experience. For starters, the merciless killing of Cindel’s entire family was a stark departure from the more hopeful tone of the original trilogy and its predecessor, Caravan of Courage. In addition, the dark fantasy approach, featuring monstrous villains and a tangible sense of loss, was far more intense than audiences expected from an Ewok-centric story. Finally, the film’s antagonists, the Sanyassan Marauders, and their witch-like sorceress Charal (Siân Phillips), were depicted as genuinely threatening, establishing the film as a uniquely grim piece of Star Wars media.

Over the years, The Battle for Endor has been reassessed and is often considered superior to its predecessor. While the acting can be stiff and the plot straightforward, many fans appreciate its faster pace, increased action, and darker tone. Unlike Caravan of Courage, which felt more like a whimsical fairy tale, The Battle for Endor leans into action and peril, with Ewoks wielding blasters and facing off against a brutal army. However, its status as a made-for-television movie and its eventual decanonization by Disney have left it in relative obscurity. It exists as a peculiar artifact from a time when Lucasfilm was experimenting with the franchise’s potential beyond the big screen.

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor is currently available to stream on Disney+.

What other forgotten corners of the Star Wars universe do you think deserve a second look?