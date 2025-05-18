15 Years Later, Joaquin Phoenix’s Weirdest Movie Ever Gets a New Streaming Home

Joaquin Phoenix’s acting career has not only spanned multiple decades, but he has also taken part in some incredibly strange projects. He recently teamed with Ari Aster for the lengthy and highly divisive anxiety epic Beau Is Afraid, but it may surprise some fans to hear that film isn’t the weirdest entry in Phoenix’s career. That title goes to a mockumentary from 15 years ago that many still have trouble processing.
In 2010, Casey Affleck directed a movie called I’m Still Here, a satirical documentary starring Phoenix as a version of himself that he had been playing in public appearances for multiple years. This month, I’m Still Here made the leap to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, bringing it to a large group of movie fans that may not have had the chance to check it out before.
If you’re not familiar, the process of filming I’m Still Here actually started back in 2008, when Phoenix publicly announced that he was retiring from acting in order to pursue a career as a hip-hop artist. We now know that it was all part of a bit in order to film I’m Still Here, but at the time it seemed like Phoenix wasn’t entirely himself. Over the next couple of years, he seemed to earnestly work towards a music career, keeping the character up every time he appeared in public and going so far as to write and perform live music.
People didn’t know what to do with I’m Still Here when it arrived, but the film has gained more acclaim and more fans as time has gone on. In addition to its new streaming home on Prime Video, I’m Still Here is also available to watch for free on Tubi, but you’ll have to experience a heavier rotation of ads.
What’s New on Prime Video?
May has been a big month for movie additions on Prime Video. The month kicked off with the debut of highly anticipated sequel Another Simple Favor, as well as the addition of all six Lord of the Rings films from Peter Jackson. Below, you can check out the full list of Prime Video’s May 1st additions.
