A Six-Year-Old Line of Dialogue Might Explain Captain Marvel’s Absence From Avengers: Doomsday (& I’m Not Happy)

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is impressive, to say the least. Leading the charge, of course, is Robert Downey Jr., who’s returning to the franchise for the first time since 2019. He won’t be the only actor stepping into a costume for the first time in years, though. James Marsden, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn are among the other names returning to the superhero genre after extended siestas. However, as great as it will be to see the oldheads back in action, Doomsday feels like a passing of the baton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a new generation of heroes ready to step up to the plate in the face of insurmountable odds.

Most of the names that are ready for their big moment have been waiting long enough, such as Sam Wilson and Shuri. But there are a few characters that many assume would be a massive part of the MCU’s next event that are missing in action. Spider-Man at least has an excused absence, but Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel certainly don’t. What the MCU could be doing in the case of Carol Danvers is leaning on a line she uttered years ago to have her sneak away from the action. Unfortunately, while the explanation might look good on paper, it’s going to upset a number of people, including myself.

Captain Marvel Is Always Looking Out for the Little Guy in the MCU

Carol Danvers goes through the wringer after finding herself in the middle of the Kree and Skrull conflict. After losing her memories, she fights for the Kree, using powers bestowed upon her by the Tesseract to impose the race’s will. She eventually wakes up to the situation and teams up with a young S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Nick Fury, to help the Skrulls. At the end of Captain Marvel, the titular hero heads off into space to find a new home for her friends and offer her services to anyone else who may need them. Space remains Danvers’ home for over 20 years, until she gets a call from her old pal Fury.

The Avengers don’t pull the welcome wagon out of storage for Carol when she shows up on Earth, just using her to get to Thanos and finish him off. Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor throw in the towel after that. Still, Black Widow tries to keep the party going, setting up an intergalactic board to oversee the problems in the universe. Carol volunteers for space duty, and when her allies ask when she’s coming back, she says, “The things that are happening on Earth are happening everywhere.” It’s a quick way to explain Captain Marvel’s mindset: she believes that other planets are just as important as her own, which is commendable. But the MCU has an ulterior motive for keeping her away, and it might use it again in Doomsday.

The MCU Thinks Captain Marvel Is Too Powerful

As the Battle of Earth proves, Captain Marvel is one of the few characters in the MCU that can go toe-to-toe with Thanos. In fact, it takes the Mad Titan using a cheap move to evade defeat. So, while it might be true that Danvers feels an obligation to protect the helpless, the truth of the matter is that Marvel Studios doesn’t want her around until the goings get tough. That way, all the other heroes can struggle before she shows up and saves the day. Even Captain Marvel’s second solo movie, The Marvels, finds a way around having her be at full strength. Doomsday could take things a step further, though, sidelining her completely to avoid any issues.

With Brie Larson not part of Doomsday‘s cast, it seems like a foregone conclusion that one of the main characters will explain that she’s off protecting other worlds in the face of Doctor Doom’s assault. The door will surely remain open for her to return in Avengers: Secret Wars, but by that point, the narrative will already be set in stone. The MCU doesn’t know how to work around her incredible strength, and it feels like jerking her around is better than meeting her on her level.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

