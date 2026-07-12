Minions & Monsters Is Good, But Nothing Can Beat The Best Despicable Me Movie

Although kids absolutely love them, the Minions aren’t exactly associated with brilliant blockbusters. If anything, the chaotic, largely nonsensical yellow creatures have become associated with the opposite. Their canned chuckles, slapstick humor, and unusual speech pattern that combines gibberish with bits of actual languages like Spanish, English, and Italian generally land well with young audiences and give the adults who bring them to the movie theater a headache.

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However, not every installment in the larger Despicable Me franchise (including the Minions movies) has been a flop. Thus far, the Despicable Me movies comprise the first movie and then 2, 3, and 4, and the Minions movies include Minions, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the brand-new addition Minions & Monsters, which just hit theaters. Unexpectedly, Minions & Monsters actually proved to be a solid movie—but it’s still no match for the single best Despicable Me movie.

Minions & Monsters Is Surprisingly Good

Generally, Minions movies have performed worse than Despicable Me movies. The first installment in these spinoff movies, Minions, has fairly dismal Rotten Tomatoes scores, with a 55% critic score and 49% audience score. This was far from Despicable Me’s 80% with critics and 83% with audiences, although it was consistent with Despicable Me’s critic and audience scores and Despicable Me 4’s critic score. Minions: The Rise of Gru did much better, with a 70% critic score and 89% audience score.

Minions & Monsters’ Rotten Tomatoes scores have blown these scores out of the water, though. Currently, the critic score is an impressive 89%—a franchise best—and the audience score is 75% (on par with other Despicable Me movies). This critic score for the movie is truly something to be lauded, but Rotten Tomatoes scores are still only one part of the equation. In addition to its positive reception with critics, Minions & Monsters was actually an enjoyable watch.

Yes, the movie still had some mentions of bananas, and there were a few eye-roll moments. On the whole, however, this movie distinguished itself from the others in the franchise, especially the two previous Minions movies. Part of this was the flick’s setting, primarily in the 1920s in Hollywood, and its corresponding exploration of the film industry. This lent itself to some genuinely witty references and Easter eggs, including an appearance from Star Wars creator George Lucas (actually voiced by the legendary filmmaker).

Minions & Monsters also introduced a unique focus with the creation of brand-new characters, the monsters, who offered something different rather than repeating the same Minions storyline that has been seen again and again in the six earlier Despicable Me/Minions movies. There were still some issues with the movie, though, including the very fast pacing of the plot and the fact that the monsters actually had very little screen time. Given that, even this solid new Minions movie can’t compare to the single best Despicable Me movie.

Nothing Can Beat The First Despicable Me

The first Despicable Me movie is far and away the franchise’s best, even with the success of Minions & Monsters and its higher critic score. For one, Despicable Me has genuine heart, particularly when it comes to Gru’s adoption of Margo, Edith, and Agnes. Both Gru and the girls begin the movie feeling lost and alone without a family, and they not only find and learn to love each other but also truly change one another—particularly when it comes to the girls changing Gru.

In addition to the meaningful story in Despicable Me, the movie is sincerely funny. In fact, in this movie, the Minions feel much more creative and innovative, because the characters hadn’t been done to death yet. Instead, initially, they feel like a hilarious take on the classic minions/lackeys to villains. Gru is also voiced by Steve Carell, who, unsurprisingly, is hilarious. It’s actually a bit of a shame that the franchise has taken a turn since then. However, could Minions & Monsters represent a positive shift in the franchise overall?

What’s Next for This Franchise?

At present, neither Minions 4 nor Despicable Me 5 has been confirmed, yet neither is off the table. Actually, both feel likely. Although reviews and ratings have been shaky for each set of movies over the years, they do tend to make money, and they are certainly popular in their way (with kids in particular). Particularly with Minions & Monsters proving that these movies can tackle unique stories and be received positively, a follow-up Minions movie seems more likely than not.

The Minions as characters also offer so many story opportunities because they’ve been around for so long and have had innumerable “Big Bosses,” as Minions & Monsters made clear. While Despicable Me has less flexibility, Gru and his children remain beloved, so a fifth Despicable Me installment would likely perform well too. For now, though, only time will tell whether this franchise has more to offer.

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