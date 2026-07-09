5 Best Illumination Movies That Rival Disney, Pixar & DreamWorks

Back in the day, animated movies almost always came from the giants: Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks. And many of them became all-time classics, like Shrek, The Lion King, Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Frozen, and plenty of others. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Illumination Entertainment burst onto the scene, becoming a serious competitor by racking up massive box office numbers, creating movies that turned into worldwide phenomena, and carving out its own approach to animation: funny films designed to entertain just about everyone. It’s true that the studio doesn’t always aim for the same emotional depth or visual ambition as some of its rivals, but it knows exactly how to send people home with a smile on their faces.

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And that’s especially clear when you look at the movies that truly defined the studio’s legacy. At this point, the question isn’t whether Illumination can compete with the other animation giants anymore, because in several cases, it’s already gone toe-to-toe with them and even come out on top in terms of popularity. Here are 5 movies that show exactly why.

5) The Secret Life of Pets

image courtesy of illumination entertainment

At first glance, The Secret Life of Pets seems built around an idea that shouldn’t be enough to carry an entire movie: what do pets actually do when their owners leave the house? It’s a simple premise, but how do you turn that into something entertaining for more than an hour without it wearing thin? The answer comes through Max, a dog whose life is turned upside down when his owner adopts Duke, setting off a chaotic adventure across New York City. But the real appeal isn’t necessarily the story itself, but the way the movie explores that premise.

Nearly every scene is packed with little details and behaviors that any pet owner will recognize instantly, making it incredibly easy for audiences to relate to the characters and stay engaged. While Pixar is often known for stronger emotional storytelling and DreamWorks tends to favor larger-scale adventures, Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets commits to being a lighthearted comedy from beginning to end. Because of that, it may seem like the smaller film, but by never trying to be something it’s not, it ends up being consistently entertaining.

4) Sing

image courtesy of illumination entertainment

Sing had every reason to be just a movie about a talent competition, but it goes beyond that because it understands that any kind of performance only works if there’s someone interesting on stage. That’s why the story follows Buster Moon, a koala trying to save his struggling theater by organizing a singing competition that brings together a cast of completely different characters. And each of them arrives with their own personal struggles, from insecurity to family pressure, giving every performance far more emotional weight.

It would have been easy to make the whole thing feel like an excuse to play several popular songs, but Sing does something that classic Disney musicals, for example, generally don’t: it builds its story around songs everyone already knows while pairing them with charismatic and unique characters. It may not have the same narrative ambition as some of its competitors, but you finish the movie feeling satisfied because the whole film is naturally infectious. Sometimes it’s not about having the most elaborate story, but about making sure the audience has a genuinely fun time.

3) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

image courtesy of illumination entertainment

Some people were excited about The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but others were more skeptical, since video game adaptations had a pretty rough reputation for years. In the end, though, Illumination took the smartest approach possible: instead of trying to reinvent Mario, it embraced everything that made the franchise one of the biggest in gaming history. The story follows the famous character as he searches for Luigi after the two are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, where they find themselves caught in the battle against Bowser alongside Princess Peach and several of Nintendo’s most iconic figures.

And there’s nothing particularly groundbreaking about the plot, because the real draw is the incredible amount of detail woven into every scene, from musical callbacks to environments that look like they were lifted straight out of the games. For longtime Nintendo fans, it’s about as close to perfect as an adaptation could be. It’s a movie that knows exactly what its audience wants to see and never overcomplicates things. Unlike How to Train Your Dragon or even some of Disney’s live-action remakes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie proves that staying faithful to the source material can be important.

2) Despicable Me 2

image courtesy of illumination entertainment

You can’t talk about Illumination without talking about the incredibly popular Minions. And yes, the sequel to the first movie earns a spot on this list because, even as a follow-up, it manages to outshine many animated films from recent years. Why? There’s a common problem with sequels: they often just repeat the same formula that made the original successful. However, Despicable Me 2 avoids that trap because Gru is no longer the same character. Now retired from his life as a supervillain and dedicated to raising his daughters, he ends up being recruited by the Anti-Villain League to investigate a new threat alongside agent Lucy Wilde.

From there, the movie expands everything that worked in the original: the action gets bigger, the Minions get even more room to shine without completely taking over the main story, and Gru remains a surprisingly likable protagonist. Many animated franchises end up getting bigger, like Toy Story, Shrek, or Kung Fu Panda, but without a truly convincing reason for that expansion. Despicable Me 2, on the other hand, manages to grow its world while having purpose, character development, and plenty of fun along the way.

1) Despicable Me

image courtesy of illumination entertainment

And of course, Despicable Me, the movie that started an entire franchise, deserves a spot on this list as well. A record-breaking hit and a favorite for an entire generation, this one stands out mainly because of one thing: it was hard to imagine that a film about a supervillain trying to steal the Moon could become one of the most beloved and important animated features of an era. Gru begins the story determined to pull off the biggest heist of his career, but everything changes when he adopts Margo, Edith, and Agnes as part of his plan. It would’ve been a comedy about a villain, but it becomes a story about someone who never expected to build a family.

The film never abandons its humor, never slows down just to force emotional moments, and manages to make both sides work together throughout the entire runtime. This is where you get the perfect balance that puts it right alongside the biggest movies from Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks. And besides introducing a truly memorable protagonist, it also brought the Minions into pop culture, turning them into one of the biggest hits to this day. It’s incredibly difficult to launch a franchise with that kind of huge impact right from the very first installment. Despicable Me is Illumination’s strongest competitor against the other major studios.

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