One of 2026’s Biggest Bombs Might Actually Be A Streaming Hit, Continuing a Big Trend for One Director

In the past several years, it’s clear that the movie industry is shifting dramatically. The introduction of a bunch of new streaming services in the late 2010s and early 2020s has accelerated things, and the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly had a lasting influence on the public’s moviegoing habits. And many thinkpieces later, everyone is just as confused about what Hollywood should do next and the long-term prognosis for the theatrical experience. Will casual moviegoers come back to theaters, and if so, what exactly are they looking for now? There are no easy answers, but it’s been fascinating to watch it play out and try and identify the patterns.

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Certainly, the bar for what films audiences are willing to see in theaters has been raised to some degree. But there isn’t a clear balance between whether moviegoers want more franchise movies or original stories. As soon as industry insiders declare that superhero cinema is less reliable than it once was, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will come out and shatter records. When someone assumes that original films are dead on arrival once they hit theaters, something like Obsession will release and change everything. But one director released two box office disappointments in 2026 and could again be banking on the saving grace of streaming.

Wildwood Is Facing an Uphill Battle at the Box Office

Laika — the studio behind stop-motion animated films like Coraline, Paranorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings — had been developing Wildwood for 15 years. The long-discussed project is based on the 2011 novel written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis, and it incorporates a number of fantasy tropes to tell an original story of a girl who discovers a hidden magical world, the eponymous Wildwood. Laika fans looked forward to seeing the film, and its gorgeous trailer only further excited moviegoers who have come to appreciate Laika’s stop-motion expertise and reputation for smart, emotionally rich storytelling. As a reminder, here’s the Wildwood trailer:

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However, despite its unanimously positive reviews, Wildwood has been struggling since it hit theaters in October 2026. In its first weekend, the movie earned $12.3 million domestically, but given its $100 million production budget, Wildwood has a difficult road ahead if it hopes to turn a profit. The stakes for Laika also remain high, as the studio’s last two films have struggled at the box office. 2019’s Missing Link was released directly before Wildwood and proved to be Laika’s biggest disappointment to date. That’s not to say that Wildwood can’t be a step in the right direction. It has already outperformed Missing Link, and there’s even recent precedent to believe the movie could follow in the footsteps of another 2026 movie directed by Travis Knight.

Masters of the Universe Proves the Theatrical Run Isn’t the Whole Story

Knight currently serves as CEO of Laika, but in addition to his stop-motion work (including directing Kubo and the Two Strings), he’s been quietly expanding to live-action filmmaking. His live-action debut came with 2018’s Bumblebee, the Transformers prequel/spinoff that easily became the most critically acclaimed film in the franchise. Earlier in 2026, he brought another beloved toy line to life with his reboot of Masters of the Universe, with Nicholas Galitzine stepping in as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor. It was the first film adaptation of these characters since Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella, respectively, played them in the infamous 1987 bomb.

Although Knight’s Masters of the Universe underperformed — bringing in only $114 million against a reported production budget as high as $200 million — it has done surprisingly well on streaming. An Amazon MGM Studios production, the movie’s performance stunned Hollywood when it arrived on Amazon Prime Video. After its theatrical run, many considered Masters of the Universe a failed attempt at launching a franchise, but now, a sequel of some kind seems much more likely. It remains to be seen if Wildwood can similarly find its audience once it hits streaming, but as of now, the movie remains a critical darling and leading Oscar contender for Best Animated Feature. With any luck, Laika’s riskiest project yet can get the attention it so richly deserves sooner rather than later.

Do you think Wildwood can find a bigger audience on streaming? Weigh in below!