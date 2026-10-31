One Of Marvel’s Best Movies Is Actually A Disney Film You Don’t Realize Is Based On A Comic

We have been treated to some truly incredible movies based on Marvel Comics over the past couple of decades. The MCU has given us Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thunderbolts*, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and more. There are also great films outside of that franchise, like X-Men: Days of Future Past, Logan, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Blade, and Deadpool. Picking out an official ranking of the five or 10 best is difficult to do with so many fantastic options. It becomes even tougher when you factor in the lesser-known movies based on Marvel Comics properties.

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These are the films that might be relatively well-known, but not everyone knows they were born from the pages of a Marvel comic book. For example, projects based on Marvel Imprints like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kick-Ass are tremendous films, yet far too many people don’t even know where they come from. That also happens to be the case with Big Hero 6, which most folks just think is a typical Disney movie. While it did come from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Big Hero 6 is originally a Marvel comic and the movie is easily one of the best in the genre.

Big Hero 6 Is Surprisingly Based On A Marvel Comic

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At first glance, you likely might not even realize that Big Hero 6 is a superhero movie. On the surface, it is a story of a young robotics prodigy named Hiro Hamada who works with and befriends an intelligent healthcare robot created by his late brother. The story takes an unexpected turn when Hiro and the robot, named Baymax, form a superhero team to go after a masked villain who was responsible for Hiro’s brother’s death. The team is known as Big Hero 6 and they originated in the pages of a Marvel comic book.

Unlike a lot of the most famous Marvel heroes, Big Hero 6 wasn’t around for several decades before they came to the big screen. They debuted in 1998 and were created by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau. The original team consisted of Hiro, Baymax, Honey Lemon, Go-Go Tomago, and Silver Samurai. They made for one of the most unique superhero groups in all of Marvel Comics. Interestingly, there were several major changes made to the source material when it was brought to theaters.

For starters, Hiro’s brother Tadashi (his motivation for becoming a superhero) is absent from the pages. That means that Baymax was also created by Hiro in the comics and not by Tadashi. The movie also crafted a city for the setting, as it takes place in the fictional San Fransokyo and not Japan like the books. That and the other changes made were certainly a good call, as it added emotional weight to the story and removed some of the more absurd and ridiculous elements from the comics.

How Big Hero 6 Stacks Up To Other Marvel Movies

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Even knowing that Big Hero 6 is based on a Marvel property, it’s still high praise to call it one of Marvel’s best movies. There are just so many great ones that there is a lot of competition. Thankfully, Big Hero 6 is more than up to the task as it was met with widespread acclaim from both casual moviegoers and critics. Big Hero 6 grossed over $670 million, which can’t compete with the very top Marvel productions, but is a strong number on its own, especially since it doesn’t feature superheroes who were household names.

Critically, Big Hero 6 fared incredibly well. The film holds a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a number that even some of the best Marvel movies have never reached. Thunderbolts*, Doctor Strange, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Deadpool & Wolverine are all beloved, yet didn’t hit 90%. Big Hero 6 is actually tied with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War, just to name a few. That easily puts it among the best Marvel films ever.

Marvel movies aren’t exactly famous for winning Academy Awards. Spider-Man 2 won Best Visual Effects and made history, while the MCU took home Oscars when Black Panther was released. That also helps set Big Hero 6 apart, as it won the lone Academy Award it was nominated for, which was Best Animated Feature. The characters have even spawned spin-off shows, video games, and appeared in Fortnite. When you consider the critical reception, strong box office numbers, and major accolades, there aren’t that many Marvel films that can comfortably sit above Big Hero 6.

Where do you think Big Hero 6 ranks among Marvel’s best films? Let us know in the comments below!