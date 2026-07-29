Tom Holland Teases His Spider-Man Future After Brand New Day

Marvel Studios treats its shared universe as a decades-long project rather than a franchise built one release at a time. Studio president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that internal planning inside Marvel Studios now extends all the way to 2042, an outline that maps potential storylines long after the current slate of films wraps. That kind of long-range strategy depends heavily on locking down key actors years in advance, such as Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the MCU. Holland originally signed a six-picture deal during the Infinity Saga, a contract that produced his solo trilogy alongside three separate crossover appearances across the wider universe. Despite that extensive history, Holland currently holds no public commitment to reprise the role beyond Spider-Man: Brand New Day, leaving his next chapter as Spider-Man technically unconfirmed heading into the film’s premiere.

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“I will do it for as long as they have me,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about his future as Spider-Man during the Brand New Day premiere. “So, if this movie does well, I guess we’ll see.” He also reflected on what it still feels like to keep returning to the role nearly a decade after he first put on the suit. “To get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me,” Holland said. “It still, today, feels like this is my first premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life.”

Tom Holland Is Definitely Coming Back as Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Holland’s on-camera hesitation belies a deal that reportedly already exists. Once his original six-picture contract expired, reports surfaced in January 2024 claiming Holland had closed a new agreement covering another run as the character. According to those reports, the terms mirrored his first deal, another trilogy of solo films paired with three additional crossover appearances, though Marvel and Sony never issued an official confirmation of those specifics. Given Spider-Man’s box office track record and cultural footprint, restricting Holland to a single additional film would be an unusual departure from how the studio typically handles its most valuable stars. So, while Holland’s deal is not public, the reports make sense, and it’s likely we’ll get a new trilogy out of it.

Even if Marvel and Sony were treating Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a genuine referendum on Holland’s future, the film had already made money before reaching theaters. International advance sales crossed $200 million ahead of opening weekend, with projections pointing to a $465 million opening. The film also broke records in China, a market that spent years resisting American superhero releases. Presales there surpassed the entire pre-sales run of Avatar: Fire and Ash and posted the largest advance total for a comic book movie in that market since Avengers: Endgame. With those numbers, the project and timeline remain unknown, but Peter Parker’s future in the MCU already looks secure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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