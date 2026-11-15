This 2026 Flop Is Destined to Become a Cult Classic, And Movie History Proves It

2026 has been an odd year at the box office, with some surefire hits from major franchises like the DCU and Star Wars winding up disappointments, while smaller films like . Interestingly, one of the biggest box office gambles of the year wound up not paying off, although the story may change in the years to come.

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Some of the most popular films of all time are considered cult classics due to their failing upon their initial releases, with movies like Blade Runner, The Shawshank Redemption, Fight Club, and more beginning their lives as disappointments. Based on this trend, I’m sure this 2026 flop will one day be remembered as a classic, and here’s why.

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Digger Will Inevitably Become A Cult Classic, Despite Being A Box Office Bomb

Image via WB

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars working today, which is why the 2026 film Digger was such an interesting experiment. Warner Bros. released Digger with a $180 million budget, and the film’s success almost entirely hinged on Cruise’s involvement. Its political nature and hard-to-describe plot meant that it was nearly impossible to advertise the film. The vague trailers didn’t offer a clear hook to audience members, and the film was a wholly original idea, meaning that Digger‘s entire marketing campaign centered on the involvement of Cruise as Digger Rockwell.

Unfortunately, this strategy didn’t work. Digger has gone on to become one of the biggest box office bombs of all time, with it only making $49 million. The film is estimated to have lost $150-$200 million, and in a year of flops for Warner Bros., Digger is easily the biggest.

However, the film is much more than its box office. Digger is divisive, but it has an incredibly dedicated fanbase that has given it incredible reviews. It is incredibly timely in the modern era of films like Don’t Look Up and The Social Reckoning, and its biting satire can be analyzed endlessly. Plus, Cruise’s performance is incredible, although this can also be said regarding John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, and the rest of the cast. Digger is Alejandro González Iñárritu at his best, adding another gem to the director’s stacked filmography.

Tons of films that were divisive because of their politics have gone on to become cult classics, with movies like Fight Club, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb finding much larger audiences years after their releases. This is because their predictions have come true and their commentary has become more salient. Digger will likely follow this same path, as more and more audience members get on board with what the film is saying about art’s role in politics.

One important factor in Digger becoming a cult classic is that it likely won’t be forgotten. The film’s association with some of the most popular actors of all time means that it will be frequently mentioned when these performers are discussed. Its box office underperformance will be constantly analyzed for years to come. Plus, the fact that it was Warner Bros.’ final release ahead of the Paramount merger means that Digger is historic. All of these factors mean that Digger will have a massive impact on film history, bringing more and more eyes to the film as the years go on.

Tom Cruise Has Already Proven That He Can Turn A Disappointment Into A Classic

Another reason that Digger is likely to become a cult classic is that Tom Cruise has already starred in several cult classics throughout his career. Take, for example, 1985’s Legend. Although the Cruise-led film made only $23.5 million against a budget of $25 million, it has gone on to become one of the defining examples of ’80s fantasy. Similarly, Cruise starred in Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut, the box office disappointment that has since been reassessed as one of the director’s best films.

Cruise’s stardom means that anything he appears in is interesting, and Digger will be treated the same way. Fans of Cruise will come back to Digger, fascinated by the oddity of its box office and story. If Digger does well during awards season, more eyes could be brought to the film, further advancing its cult status. Digger is one of the best films of 2026, and I can’t imagine that its audience won’t grow in the near future.

What did you think of Digger? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!