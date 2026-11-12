Why Pixar’s Biggest Franchise Has Fully Stalled on the Big Screen After Billions in Merchandising

Over more than 30 years, Pixar has created a legacy of enduring family entertainment. From Toy Story to, well, Toy Story 5, the studio has created 31 feature films, most of which earned critical and financial success. Part of what has made Pixar so beloved is the way in which its stories speak to both adults and children in equal measure. With a focus on sophisticated humor and emotional storytelling, the studio specializes in standalone stories that reward rewatches and deep dives. But, of course, the epic success of its movies has also given Pixar the opportunity to expand many of its hits into full-fledged franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even in this regard, Pixar has usually been careful not to squander audience goodwill. Toy Story 2, for instance, was once earmarked by Disney for a speedy straight-to-video release — a common trend with sequels to Disney’s own animated hits at the time — before Pixar took over and elevated it to the worthy follow-up it became. Likewise, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Inside Out ultimately earned follow-ups of their own. 2017’s Coco is slated to be the next Pixar original tale to earn a sequel. Still, one franchise can’t be found anywhere on Pixar’s upcoming schedule, as the studio has seemingly hit the brakes on its biggest money-making franchise.

Cars Turns 20 Years Old This Year

When Cars hit theaters in 2006, Pixar was midway through an incredible — and largely unprecedented — run of hits. To put it into context, Cars was preceded by Finding Nemo and The Incredibles and followed by Ratatouille and WALL-E. And although the tale of champion racecar Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) learning to slow down was a solid critical and financial hit, what really turned Cars into the sensation it ultimately became isn’t the $462 million it earned at the worldwide box office but the profits it earned Disney in merchandising. Even now 20 years later, Cars toys, clothing, books, and assorted other products continue to sell well.

Given the built-in audience within the racing community and kids’ overall fondness for cars, it makes a ton of sense that Cars has resonated so strongly with its core audience. After all, bringing life to inanimate objects is a Pixar specialty, and Cars created a fun, charismatic lead in Lightning McQueen, surrounding him with a cast of colorful supporting characters (namely, Larry the Cable Guy’s Mater). Disney has periodically struggled to hold onto its young male audience. Long before Cars, the company was searching for an analog to its iconic Disney princesses that it could market to boys. This was, after all, part of the rationale for its ultimate acquisition of Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Why Haven’t Fans Gotten Cars 4?

IMAGE

Given how Cars gave Disney a solid foothold among its young male demographic, it’s no surprise that the film became a franchise. Cars 2 and Cars 3 followed in 2011 and 2017, respectively. Disney and Pixar also produced short films and a few television series — including 2022’s Cars on the Road — and Disney even released a spinoff movie franchise produced by the now-defunct DisneyToons Studio with 2013’s Planes and its 2014 sequel Planes: Fire and Rescue. So with all that success, why haven’t Disney and Pixar greenlit Cars 4 amid its sequels to other hits from its past? Since Toy Story is already five films in, shouldn’t the Cars franchise be just as prolific?

Yes and no. While Cars no doubt has made Disney and Pixar a ton of money, the reality is a bit more complicated than that. For starters, while the first and third Cars films earned decent reviews, Cars 2 had an undeniably negative impact on Pixar’s reputation, breaking its string of beloved classics. Moreover, none of the Cars films was praised by critics in the same way as Pixar’s most popular films. The exit of former Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter — who directed the first two Cars films — has made the world of Lightning McQueen less of a priority. There’s also the fact that Cars 3 brought the trilogy to a strong finish, and with most of the franchise’s profits coming from merchandise sales, there’s no real incentive for Pixar to invest in another film, especially if its release continues the downward trajectory at the box office.

But what do you think? Should Pixar have hit the brakes on the Cars franchise, or do you want Cars 4? Let us know in the comments!