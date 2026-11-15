3 Cult Movies That Would Never Get Made Today, And Why Their Genres Are Worse For It

Not every movie that gets released can be a global success. It’s a sad fact, but the sheer volume of big-screen stories that find their way to audiences each year means that some are destined not to be as well remembered as others. While a film’s quality typically determines its level of success, there have always been those movies that seem destined for cult success. A movie is typically considered a cult classic if it has struggled to achieve critical or commercial success in the mainstream, but has still amassed a loyal following that continues to champion its quality years after general audiences have forgotten it. Cinematic history is filled with many such movies, and honestly, most of them are pretty great.

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While there are always cult movies too weird for mainstream audiences, some cult films are later recognized in a way that they weren’t upon release. Despite this eventual celebration of their quality, some of these cult films simply wouldn’t be made by studios today. The landscape of cinema has shifted, and while each of these films has secured itself a cult following and a strong reputation, it’s hard to imagine any studio picking them up today and taking a risk on actually making them.

3) Starship Troopers (1997)

Starship Troopers famously struggled upon its release, with critics panning the movie as a result of having completely misunderstood its most basic principles. Recent years have seen it reappraised far more favorably, and it has come to be considered a 1997 cult classic. Based on the novel by Robert A. Heinlein, Starship Troopers was a big-budget sci-fi epic that told the story of several recruits into the United Citizen Federation, an Earth-based government at war with an alien race known as the Arachnids. Now considered a prescient and subtle satire on authoritarian and fascist regimes, Starship Troopers is a true cult classic, but that doesn’t mean that modern studios would touch it if it were a brand new idea. The notion of pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into a movie that served as a military satire would almost certainly be seen as unnecessarily inflammatory, and in a world where political opinions seem more divided than ever, Starship Troopers would be far too much of a risk for any major studio to want to take a gamble on. However, Starship Troopers epitomizes the rebellious edge that modern sci-fi is missing, and the fact that its like isn’t given much of a platform today is a true shame.

2) Natural Born Killers (1994)

There were several cult movies released in 1994, but Natural Born Killers is one of the most controversial. Based on an original screenplay by Quentin Tarantino that was then heavily revised by director Oliver Stone, Natural Born Killers tells the story of two star-crossed lovers who engage in a life of crime, becoming notorious mass murderers and earning themselves a bizarre sort of celebrity status. It boasts a truly stellar cast, but its reputation for inspiring copycat crimes saw it go down in history as one of the most controversial films of all time. It retains a considerable cult following thanks to its uniquely violent central romance, but the movie also flirts with the idea of glorifying heavy violence through its bizarre but oddly touching romantic lens. By making its two compelling central characters tragically sympathetic but also dangerously violent, Natural Born Killers seems to send mixed messages. While the subtext is a key part of the movie’s cult success, the risk of it being misinterpreted is far too great for studios to gamble on today, even if movies that force their audience to think and talk about the subject matter have grown tragically few and far between.

1) The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988)

There have been many forgotten fantasy movies over the years, but few can claim to have produced box office numbers as disastrous as The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. Terry Gilliam’s 1988 movie might have received positive reviews, but its poor financial performance saw it quickly forgotten by all but the most loyal members of its cult following. Even today, the quirky and imaginative fantasy adventure boasts cult status, but it’s exactly the sort of movie that modern Hollywood tends to avoid, partly because of instances of box office disaster such as its 1988 release. Modern fantasy movies tend to be adaptations of existing IPs or entries into well-known franchises, mitigating the financial risk for studios. However, one viewing of The Adventures of Baron Munchausen makes it clear that fantasy cinema simply isn’t as good these days, as the bizarre and imaginative originality of the movie is a huge part of its individual charm. In a cinematic landscape where risk is avoided by studios, modern audiences rarely get to experience movies as unique and extravagant as The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, and that’s genuinely disappointing on many levels.