4 Excellent Sci-Fi Trilogies That Peaked With the Second Movie, Like the Marvel Series That Started It All

The science fiction genre is one of the most popular in Hollywood, with massive franchises like the MCU, the DCU, Star Wars, Star Trek, and more belonging to it. There are so many sci-fi movies, in fact, that several sci-fi trilogies have managed to do the impossible: have a sequel that’s better than the original.

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That doesn’t mean that the other films in the trilogy are bad, as there are tons of series where every entry is incredible. However, it is hard to deny that the second film in each of these four sci-fi trilogies is the best one.

4) The Jurassic World Trilogy

When it comes to Steven Spielberg’s iconic dinosaur theme park franchise, 1993’s Jurassic Park is undeniably the best one. However, the franchise was brought back in 2015 with an all-new Jurassic World trilogy, with the first film introducing a new theme park and new protagonists, such as Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. Unfortunately, the franchise’s return was a disappointment. Jurassic World lacks Spielberg’s incredible direction as well as the unique storytelling from the first film, making it pale in comparison to the original movie.

While this may be controversial, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is far superior to its predecessor. Fallen Kingdom tells a far more original story. Instead of being a retread of a dinosaur theme park gone wrong, it focuses on an underground ring of dinosaur auctions. Plus, J. A. Bayona’s direction is far stronger here. The movie is genuinely scary, which isn’t surprising considering Bayona’s roots in horror with films like 2007’s The Orphanage. While none of the Jurassic World films are incredible, Fallen Kingdom is easily the most interesting of the bunch.

3) The Blade Trilogy

While the MCU is the biggest movie franchise ever, one of the earliest feature-length Marvel ventures was 1998’s Blade. Starring Wesley Snipes, the film adapted the daywalking vampire hunter with Wesley Snipes in the lead role. The movie was cool, scary, and action-filled, even if some of Blade’s quips were a bit weird. Blade was a hit, meaning that New Line Cinema had to continue it, leading to the release of 2002’s Blade II.

Blade II is superior to the original in almost every way, and this is in large part thanks to the involvement of director Guillermo del Toro. While he is now more famous for original stories like Pan’s Labyrinth and his Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, as well as later superhero adaptations like Hellboy, Blade II was one of his earliest blockbuster ventures. Del Toro brought his unique style and fascination with fantasy monsters to the forefront in Blade II, making it a far more interesting cinematic experience and the definitive Blade film.

2) The Original Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars is one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time, but despite its popularity, the movies are rather hit or miss. Very few of the films are universally beloved, with the original trilogy being the only one that is well-regarded across all three entries. 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is the film that started it all, and it is incredible. However, the franchise improved significantly when it got much bigger and much darker, leading to 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

The Empire Strikes Back features arguably the most iconic twist in cinematic history, and in context it is incredibly impactful. The film’s character arcs are much more complex, and the world of Star Wars feels much bigger here. Nearly every Star Wars film after The Empire Strikes Back, as well as every second entry in a trilogy, has attempted to recapture its success, yet none have surpassed it.

1) The Mad Max Trilogy

George Miller’s Mad Max franchise is one of the most interesting sci-fi universes ever, with it going from a small-scale revenge story in the 1979 original to a massive post-apocalyptic epic in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and its prequel, 2024’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The original trilogy, which ran from 1979 to 1985, stars Mel Gibson as “Max” Max Rockatansky, and while the original Mad Max and 1985’s Max Mad Beyond Thunderdome are fun, they pale in comparison to 1981’s Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior.

Mad Max is a little too normal, and Beyond Thunderdome is a little too weird. The Road Warrior, however, strikes a perfect balance, setting the tone and universe that the revival Mad Max movies built off of. The film features Gibson at his best, some incredible action scenes, and the most compelling story in the original trilogy. There are still heated debates regarding whether The Road Warrior or Fury Road is better, and considering how beloved Fury Road is, this goes a long way to prove that The Road Warrior is one of the best middle entries of all time.

What is your favorite sci-fi movie trilogy? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!