4 Marvel Heroes That Could Have Stopped Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jean Grey debuted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and she was immediately one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, Jean was the villain of the movie, at least until the end, when Spider-Man convinced her that what she was doing was crossing the line, and she finally relented and stopped her attack on the Department of Damage Control. Before this happened, she exerted her full power and froze almost everyone in the vicinity of where she stood, and this was after showing that she could take control of just about anyone physically, including the Hulk.

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That said, while Jean Grey appears to be the most overpowered MCU character right now, there are a few Marvel heroes who could have beaten her in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The reasons vary between powerful magic users and people who Jean’s powers couldn’t affect, or at least who she would have problems controlling.

4) Vision

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Vision is back in VisionQuest, and he is proving why he has always been one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU. However, he has been gone since the end of WandaVision, and that is because the original Vision is dead, and this is the White Vision, created from the body of the original Vision, but without his emotional growth or sense of morality. He is very powerful, and there is almost nothing that Jean Grey from Spider-Man: Brand New Day could do to him.

In the comics, Jean Grey was a telekinetic before her psychic powers were unlocked. This might have helped her in a battle with Vision, but in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she only used her psychic powers, which she was still mastering at the time. The problem is that Vision has no brain for her to take control of. He is a synthezoid with a computer brain, and Jean’s powers don’t work that way. She couldn’t control him, and Vision could have easily dispatched the young mutant.

3) Loki

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Loki is a master of mentally controlling people himself, and he did so to Hawkeye in the first Avengers movie. By the time that Spider-Man: Brand New Day rolled around, Loki had gone through some serious upgrades and was more powerful than he ever was before. By this time, Loki was sitting on the throne watching the timelines to keep everything in order, something that will fall apart when Avengers: Doomsday rolls around.

However, if Loki had been around on Earth when Jean Grey was taking control, he has the magical powers, and he is experienced enough to know how to protect his mind. As long as Loki knows what Jean’s powers are and has a chance to prepare to face her, he legitimately should be able to lock his mind off from her control, and possibly even use his own psychic powers to launch an attack of his own. This would have been a battle of wills, but since Jean was still learning her powers, Loki should have been able to come out on top.

2) Scarlet Witch

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While the Scarlet Witch was a villain by the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rolled around, she really should have been a hero, but trauma destroyed her mind. That said, with her powers received from the Darkhold, she was nearly unbeatable. The only reason she finally fell in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was that she gave up in the end when she realized what she was doing was wrong and finally relented to end her own reign of terror. Wanda brought the mountain down on herself.

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That said, Wanda proved how powerful she was when she killed the Illuminati on another Earth, which included killing Black Bolt, Mister Fantastic, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, and Professor Charles Xavier. That last death was the most important. Professor X is one of the most powerful psychics to ever appear in Marvel movies and is much more powerful than Jean Grey was when Jean was still learning. If Wanda had no problem killing Xavier during a psychic attack, she would have wiped the floor with Jean.

1) Doctor Strange

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Doctor Strange is the most powerful mystic superhero in the MCU, even more so than the current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. Even without the Sorcerer Supreme title, Strange has access to some of the most powerful magical artifacts in existence. He has taken Dormammu to the limit and was able to keep the demon from getting to Earth. He was able to go head-to-head with Scarlet Witch, and while he couldn’t beat her by himself, he was able to survive her attacks.

Doctor Strange should be able to beat anyone with his mystical knowledge, and that includes a young Jean Grey. Strange should have been able to come up with a spell that could block her powers from affecting the people in New York City, and he could have found a way to stop her from hurting anyone in Damage Control as well. Strange was not on Earth during Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so he couldn’t help, but he could have taken care of Jean Grey if he had been in action.

Do you think these heroes could have beaten Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know who you think could have taken down Jean in the comments below.