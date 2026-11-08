5 ’80s Sci-Fi Movies We Wish We Could See for the First Time Again

One of the best things about discovering a movie for the first time is not knowing what to expect, whether it’s an insane plot twist or finding yourself watching something totally different from what you imagined. And sci-fi has some examples of that kind of experience, especially from the ’80s, when the genre saw some of its most creative and ambitious ideas brought to the screen. But have you ever thought about how great it would be to forget some of these movies and watch them again without having heard a single spoiler?

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You might already have a few films in mind, right? This list features 5 sci-fi productions from that decade that, for many people, would be amazing to experience all over again, as if you had never seen them before.

5) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

image courtesy of universal pictures

The nostalgia surrounding E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is arguably one of the strongest for anyone who watched it, no wonder the bicycle-flying scene is still remembered as one of the most iconic moments in pop culture. If you became a Stranger Things fan, for example, a lot of that might also have to do with this movie. So, imagine getting to watch it again as if it were the first time: you’d get to enjoy the kind of ’80s magic that just doesn’t come around anymore. In this story from director Steven Spielberg, we meet Elliott (Henry Thomas), a boy who finds an alien stranded on Earth and decides to hide him at home while trying to help him return to his planet. The real charm of the film, though, comes from watching their friendship develop, mostly because E.T. has such a unique personality.

We get to see the creature learning how to interact with humans and forming a beautiful connection with Elliott, and the way all of this unfolds almost makes you feel like you belong in the story too, since you have no idea what to expect from the alien or how everything will end. Along the way, there’s humor, unexpected moments, all kinds of reactions from the characters as they find E.T., and a sense of adventure it creates effortlessly. Spielberg has always been great at making movies that win people over, but E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has something special, almost like it could change people’s lives if they had the chance to watch it again without knowing what happens. To be honest, its atmosphere makes you feel things you can’t quite put into words.

4) The Terminator

image courtesy of orion pictures

Here we have a massive franchise, and one that still leaves plenty of people confused about the right order to watch everything, but even though that has resulted in some good movies and others that aren’t quite as good, none of them will ever come close to the original. The Terminator had a huge impact on both cinema history and the sci-fi genre, not to mention how it helped shape Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career. But how did that happen, and why did the movie become so iconic? With James Cameron at the helm, the story follows Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), a young woman who finds herself being hunted by a mysterious killer, while Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) tries to protect her and explain that they’re both caught up in a war that hasn’t even happened yet. So far, so good, but here’s where things get interesting: the identity of her pursuer.

Imagine watching a film in the ’80s where the main character is being hunted by a cyborg sent from the future to prevent the birth of her son, who will one day lead humanity’s resistance against AI. When you think about it, it has aged pretty well, and being introduced to that premise is exactly what changes everything, because knowing The Terminator through its sequels and all the references to it can take away some of the fun. It starts out like an action thriller, but as we learn what the T-800 (Schwarzenegger) really is and where it came from, the threat takes on a whole different scale. Experiencing this movie for the first time is mind-blowing (just imagine what it would be like today), more so when you realize that Sarah is trying to escape something that could determine the fate of humanity.

3) Back to the Future

Image Courtesy of Universal pictures

Although Back to the Future has very little in common with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, you could say that both movies are equally strong when it comes to nostalgia. This is a sci-fi feature that puts being witty and entertaining above all else, and that’s what makes everybody fall in love with it (which is why it became a trilogy). The story centers on Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a teenager who accidentally travels from 1985 to 1955 in a time machine built by Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The problem is that he ends up interfering with his parents’ first meeting and has to make them fall in love or risk never being born. Today, this might not sound like such an innovative idea, but back then, it was a pretty intriguing one, as it created so many opportunities for things to go wrong. And the movie knew how to make the most of that concept.

There’s no shortage of situations that come out of Marty’s time-travel mishap: he has to deal with younger versions of his parents, find a way back home, and convince Doc that he’s actually from the future, all while trying not to make things even worse. And when you know the film inside and out, some of that excitement naturally wears off. It’s still a great time, of course, but try to remember how you felt when you watched it for the first time. Every event has consequences that come into play later, and each new complication makes you even more curious about how Marty is going to get out of it. Besides, the chemistry between Fox and Lloyd is so good that getting to rediscover their dynamic would be a treat (after all, it’s what drives the entire story). Back to the Future is sci-fi entertainment at its best.

2) Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

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Millions of people would give anything to forget Star Wars movies just to have the chance to experience it for the first time again, especially Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, which played a big role in shaping the franchise’s legacy. The 1977 film’s sequel shows us the members of the Rebel Alliance after the destruction of the Death Star, while Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) travels to Dagobah to train with Yoda and learn more about the Force. Meanwhile, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) try to escape the Empire’s forces, but the characters’ paths eventually cross as Darth Vader becomes an even more personal threat to Luke. And why did it work so well? Because it didn’t just repeat the formula of the first movie.

, establishes new conflicts, and puts its characters in situations that are twice as complicated. The introduction of Yoda, for example, is one of the best parts, as he teaches us what it really means to be a Jedi. And it’s hard to talk about The Empire Strikes Back without mentioning the most famous reveal of all time, right? Today, that moment has been recreated, discussed, and spoofed so many times that even people who have never seen the movie know what happens. So imagine forgetting all about it and watching that scene without any spoilers — it would be one of the most incredible movie experiences ever.

1) The Thing

image courtesy of universal pictures

There are films you can watch over and over again, and even though the experience won’t be the same, they’ll still be just as enjoyable. On the other hand, there are movies that lose some of their appeal once you know everything that happens, and The Thing is one of them. The story follows a group of researchers working at an isolated station in Antarctica who come across an extraterrestrial creature that can imitate any living organism. The problem is that nobody can tell who’s already been assimilated, so the survivors start turning against one another as they try to figure out how to stop the creature from escaping. MacReady (Kurt Russell), one of the researchers, has to take control of the situation, but even he can’t be sure that the others are still human.

Now do you see why watching this movie for the first time is such an advantage? Beyond being a highly creative concept for a sci-fi horror story, it’s also one that knows how to keep you curious every second: conversations take on a different meaning, any strange behavior could be a clue, and even the moments when nothing happens inevitably leave you figuring out who might be hiding something. And okay, The Thing doesn’t make things any easier with its open ending, which is still talked about, but at the same time, who doesn’t love a production that makes you obsess over it and leaves you desperate for answers? It’s memorable and thought-provoking, which certainly makes it one of the best sci-fi movies to experience all over again.

Which of these ’80s sci-fi movies brings back the strongest memories for you? Is there another film from that decade you wish you could watch for the first time again? Tell us in the comments!