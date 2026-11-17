Following the death of Sir Patrick Stewart, audiences are revisiting the career of one of the most prolific performers of his generation. The English actor’s most famous portrayals include Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. Stewart’s legacy and reputation come from years of commanding, captivating performances across film, television, and theater. Classical Shakespearean training and a distinguished voice have even earned Stewart his status as a true pop culture icon. While a retrospective of his career naturally includes all his most celebrated roles, it should also remind us of his lesser-known ones.

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Many of Stewart’s most interesting performances have actually come from smaller productions, supporting roles, or titles the masses have simply forgotten. It’s true that these didn’t receive the same attention as Picard or Xavier, but they reveal the staggering breadth of his acting cops, beyond a benevolent authority figure. Here are five stellar Patrick Stewart performances that remain criminally underseen.

5) Sterling in Jeffrey

In Christopher Ashley’s adaptation of Paul Rudnick’s Off-Broadway play, Patrick Stewart plays Sterling, a sophisticated Manhattan interior designer. The titular character Jeffrey, played by Steven Weber, is a gay New Yorker so frightened of contracting HIV that he decides to give up sex. Thus, when he falls for Steve (Stephen Geoffrey), who is HIV-positive, he’s forced to reconsider his celibacy. While Stweart’s character Sterling is not HIV-positive, his partner, Darius (Bryan Batt), is living with AIDS. Stewart brings levity to the film with his incredible comic timing and flamboyant wit, but the role also demands emotional authenticity as it portrays loving someone during the AIDS crisis. Many critics credited Stewart as one of the film’s greatest strengths. While Roger Ebert didn’t love the film as a whole due to its episodic feel, he singled out Stewart’s Sterling as its “most sharply drawn and entertaining character,” praising his “barbed tongue” and “quick intelligence.”

4) Sejanus in I, Claudius

In 1976, the BBC miniseries I, Claudius adapted Robert Graves’s novels about the Julio-Claudian emperors of Rome. Stewart appears in four of its 12 episodes as Lucius Aelius Sejanus, commander of the Praetorian Guard under Tiberius. As the emperor withdraws from public life, Sejanus grows his influence and tries to secure his position through marriage. Stewart plays the commander as an ambitious political operator whose discipline conceals an appetite for power. Predating the principled authority of Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard, Stewart utilizes a similar measured delivery and command, but in this case it’s a thin veneer over the character’s calculating self-interest. It’s a small role that fans still remember well, and although the series was a British TV hit, it remains underseen in the US. With a fantastic ensemble that also includes Derek Jacobi, Siân Phillips, Brian Blessed, and John Hurt, I, Claudius is well worth a watch today.

3) Avery Bullock in American Dad!

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The adult animated series American Dad! originally aired on Fox in 2005. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the irreverent sitcom follows a CIA agent named Stan Smith and his bizarro family. In the only voice performance on the list, Stewart portrays Avery Bullock, the CIA’s deputy director, and a recurring character throughout the show’s long run. Bullock is self-absorbed, sexually inappropriate, frequently intoxicated, and often cruel, yet Stewart performs him with all the polished diction and formal authority of a Shakespearean stage actor. Therein lies the comedic brilliance of the performance. By juxtaposing his British formality with the vulgar, absurd dialogue, Stewart (and MacFarlane) created a standout character in a series full of insane comedy gags. In an interview with TIME, Stewart expressed his endless enthusiasm for the role, saying that Bullock “Opened up opportunities for me I hadn’t had before. Playing an obnoxious, loud, opinionated, vulgar-minded, self-obsessed character was just fantastic.”

2) Mace Sowell in Safe House

Safe House, directed by Eric Steven Stahl in 1998, is an underseen film in which Stewart gives one of his most raw and vulnerable performances. He plays Mace Sowell, a retired Defense Intelligence operative who believes a former boss is plotting his murder. Mace has also been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, leaving his daughter and others unsure whether his suspicions are founded or just symptoms of his declining condition. He fortifies his home with surveillance equipment and security systems. Both the film and Stewart’s performance do a great job of sustaining the uncertainty and tension surrounding Mace’s paranoia. In many ways, Mace remains intelligent and capable, but even his confidence in his own judgment begins to fail him. In a Los Angeles Times review, Daryl H. Miller praised Stewart’s portrayal of Mace’s deteriorating independence, writing that there was something “terrifyingly believable” about his insistence that he had served in a secret assassination squad and was now being targeted to keep its history buried.

1) Darcy Banker in Green Room

Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room is about a punk band that witnesses a murder at an Oregon club run by white supremacists. The musicians become trapped backstage as the club’s owner, Darcy Banker, becomes determined to eliminate them. It’s Stewart who plays Darcy, in a significant departure from the typical good-natured on-screen persona he’d become associated with. Yet rather than portraying Darcy as a volatile extremist, Stewart’s Darcy is courteous and methodical, often discussing violence with nonchalance. While Stewart is in rare form as a manipulative psychopath, he still manages to stay true to his acting style by avoiding cartoonish villainy. A criminally underseen early A24 release, Green Room is a masterpiece in which Patrick Stewart gives the most unique and subversive performance of his impressive career.

What’s the best lesser-known Stewart performance in your opinion? Add your favorites in the comments below.