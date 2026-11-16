The Avengers have fought some very scary bad guys, but what makes Earth’s Mightiest Heroes truly formidable is their ability to survive these incredible fights. The MCU definitely has some seriously skilled combatants on their side. Sure, having superhuman strength will definitely come in handy when Thanos shows up on your doorstep, but being able to use wit, technique, and experience is essential. And the next Avengers movie will bring together a lot of heroes who really know what they’re doing in battle.

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The excitement arises from how Avengers: Doomsday assembles all kinds of fighters from across the Marvel universe. Some are professional assassins, some have spent many years battling the worst criminals on the planet, and one beloved hero finally makes his triumphant comeback. Since Marvel has announced an enormous cast, there will be a number of fearsome warriors to look forward to seeing in battle. Here are five who could provide some seriously spectacular fight scenes.

5. Gambit

Channing Tatum is returning to his role as Remy LeBeau in Avengers: Doomsday and this is a controversial move for X-Men fans. Personally, I wanted to see a leaner actor with sharp features and a natural Cajun accent. But the character was first introduced in a very successful Deadpool & Wolverine. Regardless, there’s more to him than throwing explosive cards in his enemies’ faces. Remy LeBeau is also a highly skilled combatant and he doesn’t just defeat his enemies with his energy abilities. Instead, the guy’s a really exceptional gymnast and incorporates a lot of serious martial arts with his fighting. In the comics, he’s known for his acrobatics and gymnastics. His staff is obviously his weapon of choice, and he’s learned to use it best from the art of Bojutsu. He also has deep French roots which is why he’s also a fan of Savate, or French Kickboxing.

Naturally, Gambit’s mutant powers make him even more lethal. He’s able to imbue objects with kinetic energy, and practically anything he touches can become a deadly weapon. His signature playing cards are always fun, but it’s easy to imagine the kind of chaos he’d sow with an arsenal to go along with that attitude. He’s also a talented thief and has plenty of practice getting himself out of a jam. This time around, he’ll get to embrace it in a bigger Marvel franchise.

4. Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler is another pretty excellent addition to Avengers: Doomsday. We haven’t seen him in a significant live-action X-Men film since 2003’s X2, which is kind of a long time for a guy who was introduced so memorably. This also finally gives Marvel the chance to put one of the more visually spectacular fighters of the X-Men universe into the MCU. If you think he’s strange to look at, you’ve made a big mistake.

It’s his teleportation powers that make him nearly unbeatable in a fight. It’s not hard to imagine him vanishing in a puff of smoke and suddenly popping up completely out of range from whatever enemy he’s facing. That’s a leg up on the competition right there. He’s also an acrobatic and dangerous fighter and has plenty of experience working alongside the X-Men, especially in that eye-popping opening scene in X2 where he teleports across the entire length of a building and takes out people. But in the comics, he’s even a better fighter. He’s got more of a swashbuckler style due to his upbringing in a Bavarian circus. He idolized the very real actor Errol Flynn and his exceptional swordplay. It was in the Excalibur comics where he truly mastered the title of swordsman with cutlasses, fencing sabers, and rapiers. And before Zoro from One Piece, Nightcrawler already had a third sword held in his tail for a 3-sword fighting style!

3. Yelena Belova

Fans seem to have accepted Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and it is easy to see why she is one of the most interesting characters in the MCU so far. She’s also a badass fighter. Yelena was born in the Red Room, where she was trained from a young age to be a professional assassin like Natasha Romanoff. For this reason, she is comfortable using just about any weapon or fighting style in close quarters.

Yelena is interesting because she doesn’t require super powers to be on par with some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel universe. Her combat training, reflexes, and fighting instincts make her a force to reckon with and not afraid to get down and dirty with a stronger opponent. Not the worst quality to have when facing off against a villain like Doctor Doom. Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thunderbolts have proven Yelena can be one of the most formidable human fighters in the MCU. Her next opponent may be the biggest challenge of all.

2. Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes was at Steve Rogers’ side before HYDRA turned him into the Winter Soldier. Years of being brainwashed made Bucky an extremely lethal assassin who could match even the most powerful foes in the world. His metal arm helps, but his prowess in combat has more than a little to do with his abilities.

Bucky is also trained in decades of military combat, and is armed with guns and knives. He’s no stranger to taking on super soldiers and professional killers, having gone head to head with Captain America and Black Panther. And he’s come a long way since he last served as a HYDRA assassin, having grown into his own man. Which is why his return is so interesting: Bucky isn’t going to be fighting as a hero following orders – he’s going to be fighting for his own sake. And he’s got plenty of experience in the bank, and if Doctor Doom underestimates him, he could be in for a shock.

1. Shang-Chi

It’s been a while since we last saw this Kung-fu master. We first met Simu Liu as the martial-arts hero in his eponymous film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he disappeared without much ado after the movie’s release in 2021. Now, almost two years since the blockbuster premiered, the actor is coming back to us, and to an even bigger screen in Avengers: Doomsday. Hopefully, the wait will be worth it.

Shang-Chi isn’t just another superhero with a handful of fight moves in their back pocket. He’s one of the best martial artists in the entire MCU, and since his father trained him to be a fighter from a young age, he’s turned his skills into a real force of nature. Not to mention, Shang-Chi’s got the Ten Rings. With those on his side, he’s got an incredible advantage, not to mention the ability to combine mystic energy projection attacks with martial arts fighting. He’s already proven he can hold his own with some dangerous enemies, so getting him into an Avengers movie seems like a no-brainer.

Which of these Avengers fighters are you most excited to see in action in Avengers: Doomsday? Do you think anyone else deserves a spot on this list? Share your thoughts and let us know in the comments below!