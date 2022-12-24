10 Marvel Studios Special Presentations We Still Want to See

Millie the Model (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Shifting even further into the annals of Marvel's history, one character who deserves to be rescued out of obscurity is Millie Collins / Millie the Model. One of the first regular characters within the Marvel Comics universe, Millie the Model followed the slice-of-life exploits of its titular character, who hopes to be a high-profile fashion model, and her friends. Outside of a Project Runway-inspired comic reboot in the early 2000s and a recent Marvel Unlimited webcomic, Millie's world has yet to be updated for the present day. That doesn't mean that it shouldn't be, as Millie the Model could easily be reimagined brilliantly into the current landscape of social media and influencer culture. Telling that story in a star-studded and stylish Special Presentation could be yet another example of Marvel Studios bucking its existing formula — and could provide an ordinary, non-superhero look at the MCU that fans regularly campaign for. prevnext