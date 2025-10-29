Star-Studded Comedy Remake Gets a Second Chance at Success With Streaming Premiere Announcement

While a great cast, good concept, and solid execution are usually enough to at least deliver decent results at the box office, some things just don’t work out. This can even apply to remakes of popular films from decades past, which you’d think are set up for big theatrical success. Earlier this year, Disney’s Searchlight Pictures released a dark comedy remake with one of the best ensemble casts of 2025, only for it to bomb at the box office and disappear from theaters relatively quickly. Thankfully, that remake is now coming to streaming, giving audiences a second chance to discover it.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Roses is a remake of Danny DeVito’s 1989 comedy The War of the Roses, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as a couple trying desperately to force the other out of their house during a messy divorce. The remake, from director Jay Roach, stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in similar roles.
After hitting theaters just a couple months ago — making a little over $51 million at the box office — The Roses is set to make its streaming debut. Disney announced on Wednesday that The Roses will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning November 20th.
Like the DeVito film that inspired it, The Roses follows a couple in the middle of a divorce, as they try everything in their power to make the other’s life as miserable as possible. Cumberbatch and Colman bring their A-games and go toe-to-toe in a battle that gets progressively more insane as the film goes on.
The two leads of The Roses are fantastic, but they are far from the only beloved stars in the movie. In fact, this might have one of the best casts this side of the Knives Out franchise. Joining Cumberbath and Colman in the movie are Saturday Night Live alums Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon, as well as Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Sunita Mani, Zoë Chao, and Jamie Demetriou.
Other Movies Coming Soon to Hulu
The Roses lands on Hulu in just over three weeks, but there will be plenty of other big movies added to the service in the meantime. Saturday, Novemebr 1st will see dozens of movies make their way to Hulu’s streaming lineup, and you can check out the full list of those titles below!
