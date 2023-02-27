Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Star Addresses Fan Response

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise to ever hit Hollywood, turning new actors into household names with a single film or television show. Though Kathryn Newton already had quite an impressive resume ahead of her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debut, the actor is still grappling with the newfound fame that comes with joining the MCU. During a recent red carpet event, she even joked about how she now dislikes her TikTok usage amid her new celebrity.

"It's been a huge deal," Newton told THR at the SAG Awards Sunday evening. "I love going on TikTok and watching fan edits. It's kind of bad, you shouldn't do it. I said I love to post thirst traps. I was joking and now it's like a sound. Anyways, the fans pay attention and I love that they're paying attention and I'm just grateful that they're watching."

Kathryn Newton speaks about the fan reaction to #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania during the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/HNQaNy5hut — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2023

When will Cassie Lang appear next?

It's unclear where the newfound Avenger will appear. Either way, Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed previously revealed he hopes the dynamic between her and her father Scott (Paul Rudd) doesn't disappear anytime soon.

"I love the idea of Scott still relating to Cassie as a kid, but she's not, she's a young adult now. She has her own ideas of what it means to do good in the world and she's trying to find her voice as a hero," the filmmaker shared earlier this month. "She can also be a little critical of her father, that seemed really rich, something very relatable with families, because you don't always tell your parents everything that you do, they don't always tell you everything they've experienced. That's exciting to us, and the Ant-Man movies are always about families. Throwing all these different complications of the characters and pushing them to their limits, that, I think, is one of the things that Paul and I love about these movies."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.