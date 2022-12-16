Avatar: The Way of the Water 100 Days Countdown Teaser Released





Avatar: The Way of Water is counting down the days until the sequel hits theaters. On social media, the movie pointed out that it's just 100 short days until people make their return trip to Pandora. A lot has been made of James Cameron's new sci-fi epic. So many literal years have passed since the original graced theaters. After some small tastes in trailers this year, fans are ready for the full course. Theaters are going to be excited to hand it to them when The Way of Water hits screens in November. With all the different movies changing release dates this summer, it's not like the movie will have a lot of competition on that front. Check out the celebratory posts down below and some encouragement that Cameron shared at CinemaCon.

"I just want you to hear it from me that John and I are here to work with you. You're our partners and the best way we can do that is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema," the director explained. "With the first Avatar we set out to push the limits of the big screen with the new avatar films. We're pushing those limits even further, with 3d with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects"

"But it's not just the technical while I'm making a movie. It's working with the actors that I find the most rewarding and it's been an amazing adventure to explore Pandora again with our friends," he said. "So we settled on Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Steven Leg, not to mention our new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and this incredible group of extremely talented teenagers, all of whom quickly distinguished themselves in their roles. We wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot was designed for the biggest screen, the highest resolution, and the most immersive 3d available. We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do. I think we pulled it off. I hope we pulled it off. I hope when you see the film in December that you will agree."

Avatar: The Way of Water brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. Some new faces include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

