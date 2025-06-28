Marvel Actor Casts Doubt on Avengers: Doomsday Return (But We Want Them Back)

Avengers: Doomsday is bringing a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe alum back into the fold to face Doctor Doom. There’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and Pedro. There’s Thunderbolts*‘s Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen. Doomsday is even bringing back a handful of X-Men legends from the classic 2000s movies, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Alan Cumming, amongst others. Missing from the line-up, however, are the cast members of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, including Howard the Duck himself, Family Guy‘s Seth Green.

And, while promoting his new film, The Floaters (also starring The Boys‘ Aya Cash and GLOW‘s Jackie Tohn), Green confirmed that Howard the Duck will net be a part of Doomsday. It seems, for now at least, we’ll just have to be content with Green’s appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and What If…?

What Did Green Have to Say About Doomsday?

Green’s most recent appearances in the MCU were both in What If…? Season 3. First in “What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?” and then in “What If… The Watcher Disappeared?” And, when asked if there were any plans for him to once again voice a live-action version, as seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, he said “No, nothing of any substance.”

Green then elaborated on what playing Howard has meant to him with “I love [playing the character]. It’s one of my greatest privileges. You don’t even know, man, how much this means to have done it in all the ways that I have. It’s awesome.”

The conversation then turned specifically to the chances of seeing Howard in Doomsday. In Green’s words, “I’m pretty sure I would have heard earlier that that was gonna happen. Nobody gave me a tip sheet or teed me up with talking points…So no, I have zero confidence that that’s ever going to happen.”

We shouldn’t think that there’s no chance of Green and Howard the Duck showing up ever again, though. After all, the first time we meet the MCU’s Howard, he’s in the Collector’s museum. Benicio del Toro, the actor who played the Collector, recently inspired hope about a return to the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with a new team built after the departure of Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax. It consisted of Rocket (as the leader), Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, Warlock’s pet, Blurp, and rescued child Phyla. Perhaps Howard could join the team in a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film, albeit one directed by someone other than James Gunn.

It wouldn’t be unheard of that another Guardians of the Galaxy is made now that Gunn has left to build the DCU. Perhaps Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt could join, as he once said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that “For people who know the Marvel world, we did Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was the last time you saw Star-Lord in there. There was a promise that Star-Lord would return. So, all I can say is we will make good on that promise.” We’ll have to wait to see what the future holds.