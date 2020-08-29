Avengers: Endgame Directors the Russo Brothers Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

✖

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer and in the wake of the actor's death, countless tributes honoring Boseman have flowed across social media, including a touching one from the Russo Brothers. The directors, who worked with Boseman, including three times with the actor playing T'Challa/Black Panther, took to Twitter on Saturday to honor him as "an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent."

In the post, the Russo Brothers shared two behind-the-scenes photos featuring Boseman as Black Panther and encouraged fans to honor the star by emulating him in their own lives.

Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/8XRpRejnf7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 29, 2020

"Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent," the post reads. "He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness."

Anthony and Joe Russo worked with Boseman numerous times, beginning with his first appearance as Marvel hero Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and again in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The directors are just the latest in the Marvel Studios family to honor Boseman. Hours after news first surfaced of the actor's passing, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige issued a statement as well, remembering the actor as an icon for the ages.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating,” Feige — president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer for Marvel Entertainment — said in the statement. “He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life."

Feige's statement added, "He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Boseman's passing was confirmed by his family on Friday evening with a statement shared on the actor's social media noting that playing Black Panther was "the honor of his career".

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.