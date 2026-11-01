Obsession Director Teases 20 Minute Extended Cut Featuring More Iconic Nicki Moments

Obsession director Curry Barker said there is an extended cut of the movie that he would like to release, with 20 additional minutes added to the running time. Released theatrically in May 2026, Obsession originally checked in at 109 minutes, and it ended up as the most successful original horror movie of the 21st century. In fact, Obsession sits behind only The Sixth Sense as the second-highest-grossing original horror movie in history. This is especially impressive since it was directed by a YouTube content creator, and it was only his second feature-length film and the first released into theaters.

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In an interview with Rolling Stone, Barker said that there is an extended edition he would love to release of Obsession with about 20 minutes of additional footage. Since this was the first Barker movie released by a major studio, it was expected that this might be a director’s cut, but he explained that this is not the case. “I think I’m pretty happy with the cut right now,” Barker explained in the interview. “There’s not things I would change with the footage that I have. But I would say there’s a longer version of the movie that I would love to release for sure.”

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Curry Barker Says the Theatrical Version of Obsession Is His Director’s Cut

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Curry Barker emphasized that there is about 20 minutes of footage that he shot that he would love to release in an extended cut of the movie. However, when pressed, he also said that “the movie is the director’s cut,” explaining that it is exactly how he wanted it to look based on the footage that he shot. However, he did say it would be more precisely described as an extended cut. It would be interesting to see what it could include, but seeing more of Inde Navarrette’s Nikki making Bear’s life a living hell would make an extended cut an entertaining watch.

Barker proved that he was a director to watch out for with this, his first major feature film. He had previously directed Milk & Serial, a found-footage slasher movie. He said he had a film distributor lined up but decided to release it on YouTube instead. That film received positive reviews. Before that, Barker impressed the world with his short horror film, The Chair. It was that short that got studios interested, but instead of turning it into a feature-length film, Barker pitched Obsession, and that ended up being the perfect decision. Obsession grossed $525 million worldwide, the fifth-highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

Barker proved his mastery behind the camera, and the fact that he is perfectly happy with his final cut of the film speaks volumes. However, it is interesting to see what he could do with 20 additional minutes of horror. Whether he gets a chance to do this or not remains to be seen. That said, if his follow-up movie, Anything But Ghosts, is as big a success as Obsession, Barker might be able to get anything he wants in the future.

What are your thoughts on Obsession possibly getting an extended edition with more footage? Let us know what you want to see added to the movie in the comments below.