Barbie Fans Celebrate Margot Robbie's Birthday With Iconic Looks

Margot Robbie turned 32 today and fans are celebrating her best looks. In the last few weeks, Barbie has taken over social media as people get their first looks at the actress and Ryan Gosling in character. Maybe the best part of these images are the tweets that come along with the wild 90s costuming for the movie. But, fans are sharing images from The Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more. You can check out some more of the awesome looks right here.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel previously explained. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

What is your favorite Margot Robbie look? Let us know down in the comments!