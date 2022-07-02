Barbie Fans Celebrate Margot Robbie's Birthday With Iconic Looks
Margot Robbie turned 32 today and fans are celebrating her best looks. In the last few weeks, Barbie has taken over social media as people get their first looks at the actress and Ryan Gosling in character. Maybe the best part of these images are the tweets that come along with the wild 90s costuming for the movie. But, fans are sharing images from The Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more. You can check out some more of the awesome looks right here.
"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel previously explained. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."
Happy birthday to our Barbie. 💗 #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/C6w6XhfhDh— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 2, 2022
What is your favorite Margot Robbie look? Let us know down in the comments!
Fancam time
prevnext
#MARGOTROBBIE: happy birthday, my blonde bunny pic.twitter.com/kxmfc1VIus— mari (@angwlinajoIie) July 2, 2022
Margot Multiverse
prevnext
'My Multiverse of Madness' ♥️#MargotRobbie #Barbie pic.twitter.com/L3RD18GWgK— Scarlet Speedster (@ScarletSpeeds16) June 25, 2022
The skating outfit!
prevnext
The most beautiful smile in the world 💘 #Barbie #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/uQxnQYqh28— ᴍᴀʀɢᴏᴛʟᴀɴᴅ (@mrobbieland) June 28, 2022
So many highlights
prevnext
Happy Birthday...!!!#MargotRobbie 🎉💖✨ pic.twitter.com/5fqLVO25jK— HRithik Singhaniya..🇮🇳 (@hrithikjj) July 2, 2022
Just amazing
prevnext
Happy Birthday Margot Robbie 🥳❤️🥳#MargotRobbie #HappyBirthdayMargotRobbie #Barbiemovie #Retouch pic.twitter.com/ygYTbqW41U— Series Retouched (@SeriesRetouched) July 2, 2022
Cowboy hat
prevnext
Birthday Cheers to my very beautiful Margot Robbie 💝😘— Batfleck 🦇 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@itsPraneethh) July 2, 2022
Love you as much as i love Gal Gadot. #HappyBirthdayMargotRobbie #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/64DeQXSlch
Warner Bros gets in!
prevnext
Happy birthday to Margot Robbie who won our hearts as the eccentric supervillain, Harley Quinn.
How excited are you to see her in and as Barbie? #WarnerBrosIndia #Barbie #MargotRobbie #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/puUIhRwXYX— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) July 2, 2022
The range
prev
Happy Birthday to the indisputable icon, MARGOT ROBBIE. It's her day.— Suraj sekh (@Surajsekh12) July 2, 2022
My crush since when I watched Suicide Squad.#HappyBirthdayMargotRobbie#Hbdmargotrobbie#MargotRobbie#Barbie #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/a2SVel7d9o