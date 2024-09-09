Beetlejuice 2 Review & Joker 2 Reactions & DC's Green Lantern Casting
This episode of the podcast includes a Beetlejuice 2 review, a breakdown of Joker 2 reactions, and live reactions to the new Wolf Man (2024) trailer.
The ComicBook Nation crew reviews Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and look at the implications of first reactions to Joker: Folie a Deux. We also break down the big DCU Green Lantern casting news and what it means for HBO's Lanterns TV show.
PLUS: The Minecraft movie trailer, Netflix's animated Twilight, DC's big news in comics, AEW's All Out pay-per-view, new games, and more!
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Review
Here's what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had to say in this 3-star Review of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:
It will be interesting to see how Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lands with viewers who never watched or appreciated the original – if it will be a fun, demented, ride that sends them back to the original film. For the fans who have been waiting decades for Beetlejuice 2 to happen, that original demented fun is still there to be found – but notions of death lose their Goth-romantic shine as we get older, and it is impossible to ignore the mess death leaves behind for the living to deal with. Burton can't quite reconcile those two conflicting views of death and what comes next, but thanks to genuine efforts of Keaton and the rest of the cast, he can still make us laugh at death, just a little.
