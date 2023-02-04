Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Nike Movie Confirmed for Super Bowl Spot

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike drama is getting a Super Bowl spot this year. Variety learned that Air will be receiving a theatrical release, much like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery before heading to Amazon's streaming service. Until it comes home on April 5, fans can look forward to a quick look at the Affleck and Damon picture during the big game. Chronicling basketball shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro's pursuit of Michael Jordan before the NBC stardom, Amazon is said to have big hopes for the film. Famously, the Chicago Bulls guard was poised to choose Adidas before Nike came in at the 11th hour. The rest of the story is history, specifically one that the general public is about to learn more about

Here's how Amazon describes the movie: "AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

How Do The Stars Feel About the Project

Said Affleck, "Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see AIR and proud that it's the first release from Artists Equity. The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story."

"We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them," Affleck added of Salke and Amazon Studios. "This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it."

"Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire and entertain audiences around the globe," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. "With Ben's incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event."

