Prime Video Adds Some of Gene Hackman’s Best Movies After His Passing (But Only for a Limited Time)

The entertainment world has been mourning the loss of a legend, as two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman died last week at the age of 95. At the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Morgan Freeman — Hackman’s friend and Unforgiven co-star — kicked off the show’s “In Memoriam” segment with a short speech dedicated to the late actor. Over the last week, movie fans have been rewatching many of Hackman’s most popular films, celebrating his iconic career.

If you’ve been working on watching and revisiting some of Hackman’s best work, a lot of his greatest roles were just added to Prime Video for a limited time. The streaming service was already offering Hoosiers as one of the many films available on its lineup, but Monday saw the arrival of several more Hackman titles.

Among the new additions is The French Connection, perhaps the most celebrated of Hackman’s roles throughout his career and the film that won him his first Oscar back in 1972.

In addition to The French Connection, Prime Video also added Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, which sees Hackman play the patriarch of an eccentric and dysfunctional family. There’s also Enemy of the State, which has grown to be known as an under-the-radar thriller from the later years of Hackman’s career, along with The Poseidon Adventure, Behind Enemy Lines, and French Connection II.

If you’re hoping to check out some of these Gene Hackman titles on Prime Video, you’ll need to watch them in the near future. It appears all of them are only going to be available to stream on the service for the month of March. That means they’ll be exiting in roughly four weeks, giving subscribers a short window to watch what they can.

Hackman’s impressive career spanned five different decades, kicking off with some TV roles in 1961. His supporting turn in Bonnie and Clyde in 1967 launched Hackman to a new level of stardom, earning him the first of his five Oscar nominations. The 1970s were perhaps the most prolific decade of Hackman’s career, with the actor starring in all-time titles like The French Connection, The Conversation, and Superman. His final role came in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport, where he starred alongside Ray Romano.

Last week, Hackman was discovered dead in his home, along with his wife and one of their dogs. There is no cause of death at this time, but the strange and surprising circumstances have resulted in a deeper investigation into the situation.