You Can Watch One of the Best Anthology Horror Movies Ever for Free

Tubi has a massive streaming library of TV shows and movies, but what viewers may not realize is that Fox’s free streaming service is a treasure trove for horror. Streaming alongside titles like Final Destination and The Nun, one of the best horror anthologies to date is available to stream, and viewers can watch it completely free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2012 found footage horror anthology film V/H/S is streaming on the platform. The movie is widely regarded as not only one of the best horror anthologies, but also credited with revitalizing found-footage horror, a subgenre that initially gained steam nearly two decades earlier with The Blair Witch Project and also includes titles like Creep, Late Night with the Devil, and Paranormal Activity.

Play video

Marking the first in what would become a soon-to-be nine film franchise created by Brad Miska and Bloody Disgusting, V/H/S begins with the discovery of a dead body and terrifying footage. Over the course of the two-hour-long film, viewers watch six different found footage shorts play out from emerging filmmakers, including Adam Wingard, David Bruckner, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid, Joe Swanberg, and Radio Silence. The short films include Tape 56, Amateur Night, Second Honeymoon, Tuesday the 17th, The Sick Thing That Happened to Emily When She Was Younger, and 10/31/1998.

Although the film only managed to snag a 56% critics’ score and 41% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it still received plenty of high praise. Writing for Fanboys of the Universe, Johnny Gayzmonic said V/H/S is “quite possibly the most effectively unsettling found-footage horror film to date.” The film was also praised for providing a collection of shorts that defied expectations left viewers “begging for more.”

Despite more than a decade having passed since V/H/S’ release, the film remains one of the best horror anthology movies to date. It has gone on to spawn an entire franchise that consists of the sequels V/H/S/2 (2013), V/H/S: Viral (2014), and V/H/S/Beyond (2024), prequels V/H/S/94 (2021), and V/H/S/99 (2022), and V/H/S/85 (2023), and the spin-off movies Siren (2016) and Kids vs. Aliens (2022). A ninth film, V/H/S/Halloween, is set to release this October on Shudder.

In the meantime, horror fans can watch the anthology film that started it all for free on Tubi! The platform also streams V/H/S/2 and V/H/S/94.

Coming Soon to Tubi

While V/H/S is one of the titles currently streaming on Tubi, the free streaming service’s content catalog is about to get a lot bigger. With July coming to a close, Tubi is getting ready to add dozens of new TV shows and movies in August 2025. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s Aug. 1 additions below.

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Man Apart

Accused – Season 1

Across The Universe

Annie (2014)

B.A.P.S.

Baby Driver

Bandidas

Barely Lethal

Bite The Bullet

Black Cinema

Body Of Lies

Bottle Rocket

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

C’mon C’mon

Can’t Have It All

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dead Presidents

Departure

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Double Cross

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Flightplan

Footloose (2011)

Geostorm

Ghost In The Shell (2017)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guess Who

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Higher Learning (1995)

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How High

How High 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I See You

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

La Bamba (1987)

Laggies

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Big League

Little Man

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looney Tunes (1930)

Marlon

Matilda (1996)

Meg 2: The Trench

Mighty Joe Young

Moonlight

Mud

Night Hunter

Norbit

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Operation Fortune

Pain & Gain

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Point Break (2015)

Priest (2011)

Proud Mary

Queen & Slim

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce

Safe House (2012)

Saved By The Bell

Sausage Party (2016)

Secret In Their Eyes

Shaft

Silverado

Slice

Stand By Me

Street Dance

Street Dance 2

T2 Trainspotting

The Angry Birds Movie

The Back-Up Plan

The Client List (2012)

The Cowboys

The Crucible

The Da Vinci Code

The Fighter

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Hate U Give

The Heat (2013)

The Kennedys

The Long Riders

The Meg

The Night Clerk

The Omen (2006)

The Prosecutor

The Spectacular Now

The Strangers: Prey At Night

The Ultimate Vendetta

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Yogi Bear Show

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Twice Born

Tyson

Volcano (1997)

War Room (2015)

Wayne’s World