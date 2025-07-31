You Can Watch One of the Best Anthology Horror Movies Ever for Free

Tubi has a massive streaming library of TV shows and movies, but what viewers may not realize is that Fox’s free streaming service is a treasure trove for horror. Streaming alongside titles like Final Destination and The Nun, one of the best horror anthologies to date is available to stream, and viewers can watch it completely free.
The 2012 found footage horror anthology film V/H/S is streaming on the platform. The movie is widely regarded as not only one of the best horror anthologies, but also credited with revitalizing found-footage horror, a subgenre that initially gained steam nearly two decades earlier with The Blair Witch Project and also includes titles like Creep, Late Night with the Devil, and Paranormal Activity.
Marking the first in what would become a soon-to-be nine film franchise created by Brad Miska and Bloody Disgusting, V/H/S begins with the discovery of a dead body and terrifying footage. Over the course of the two-hour-long film, viewers watch six different found footage shorts play out from emerging filmmakers, including Adam Wingard, David Bruckner, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid, Joe Swanberg, and Radio Silence. The short films include Tape 56, Amateur Night, Second Honeymoon, Tuesday the 17th, The Sick Thing That Happened to Emily When She Was Younger, and 10/31/1998.
Although the film only managed to snag a 56% critics’ score and 41% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it still received plenty of high praise. Writing for Fanboys of the Universe, Johnny Gayzmonic said V/H/S is “quite possibly the most effectively unsettling found-footage horror film to date.” The film was also praised for providing a collection of shorts that defied expectations left viewers “begging for more.”
Despite more than a decade having passed since V/H/S’ release, the film remains one of the best horror anthology movies to date. It has gone on to spawn an entire franchise that consists of the sequels V/H/S/2 (2013), V/H/S: Viral (2014), and V/H/S/Beyond (2024), prequels V/H/S/94 (2021), and V/H/S/99 (2022), and V/H/S/85 (2023), and the spin-off movies Siren (2016) and Kids vs. Aliens (2022). A ninth film, V/H/S/Halloween, is set to release this October on Shudder.
In the meantime, horror fans can watch the anthology film that started it all for free on Tubi! The platform also streams V/H/S/2 and V/H/S/94.
