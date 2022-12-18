Black Adam Leaps to #1 Movie on HBO Max

This week saw Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie finally make its streaming debut, premiering on HBO Max after its theatrical run had largely come to an end. After just one day of being available on Warner Bros. Discovery's streamer, the DC movie has already leaped to the top of the charts. HBO Max doesn't have an official Top 10 list like Netflix, but third party viewer tracker Flix Patrol reveals that The Rock's new movie is a streaming hit. The new film's arrival has quickly knocked off the Searchlight Pictures movie Amsterdam which has been the #1 movie for nearly 10 days.

The box office success of Black Adam has been a very vocal topic in the press as of late, with Johnson and his team firmly trying to distance the movie from being labeled a bomb while others have been pointing to its returns and wondering how you could call it anything else. As of this writing Black Adam has brought in $167 million at the domestic box office with $222 million internationally for a worldwide total of $389 million worldwide. Frankly that total isn't a bad one, but reports of Black Adam's budget nearing $200 million means that this movie is perhaps barely within the breaking even zone rather than becoming profitable.

In any event, people can watch Black Adam at home now, and they clearly are. Perhaps the biggest thing that will have people scratching their head however is if this movie will lead to anything within James Gunn's DCU plans. After making a big deal about Henry Cavill's appearance in a post-credit scene for the movie, the actor is set to be replaced as Superman. It's unclear if Johnson will ever play Black Adam again. Check out the Top 10 movies on HBO Max right now below: