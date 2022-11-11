Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Cut for Kuwait Release

An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Kuwait release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever included a small number of edits. Those edits amount to just over one minute, which includes the scene between Dora Milaje members Aneka and Ayo. Another scene removed came when a woman gives birth and there is the line, "A god to his people." What makes the Kuwait cut interesting is it's the only country in that territory to remove a scene. THR also reports Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar are screening Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unedited. All of these countries are known for scrapping any form of LGBTQ content.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Night Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever raked in $28 million domestically in its Thursday previews, making it the fifteenth-highest preview total of all time. The Letitia Wright-led film will show in a total of 4,396 theaters on Friday. Current projections have Black Panther 2 opening in the $185 million to $200 million range, and this early haul gives it strong momentum. By comparison, Multiverse of Madness earned $36 million in its domestic previews and wound up securing $187 million in its opening weekend, while Love and Thunder launched to $29 million in its Thursday showings before bringing in $143 million in its opening weekend.

This opening does put it over 2018's Black Panther, which debuted to $25.2 million in its Thursday showings. That film went on to become the most successful first standalone film in MCU history, generating a colossal $202 million opening weekend en route to a $1.3 billion worldwide total.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

As of the time of writing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sits at an 85% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. It will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people head to the theater to see it. The Audience Score for Wakanda Forever is impressive as well, sitting at 94%.

The latest MCU blockbuster got a favorable review from Comicbook.com. Reviewer Aaron Perine wrote, "Ryan Coogler forged ahead with his eyes on unifying those contributing to this movie," Perine wrote. "The result is a tale of faith, identity, and legacy built upon the grief of the present. Wakanda Forever floats at the top of Phase 4 by allowing its emotions to overflow in order for something new to grow in its place."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.