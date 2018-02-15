Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star on Recasting Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios has been on a roll with their Phase Four slate of projects and now they look to wrap it all up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel has been the talk of the town since way before filming even commenced due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever faced some drama after Letitia Wright made some controversial comments about vaccinations at the height of the COVID-19 convention. Wright caused even more drama when filming on the sequel had to be delayed because she got injured and filming had to be done in a state where it was mandatory to be vaccinated, which she reportedly refused to do. Fans have wondered it the film would recast Boseman as Black Panther, but the studios seems pretty adamant about not doing so. One of the films star Winston Duke was recently asked if he thinks the role should have been recast and he had a lot to say.

"I think for this iteration of Black Panther, it's very hard for me to really comment on something like that," Duke said. "Because, I'm of the mind that this is Chadwick's role. Chadwick created this and 'Black Panther' wouldn't be the same without Chadwick Boseman, who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you're also casting their experiences, you're casting their politics, you're casting their all of these thing. 'Black Panther' was heavily defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion."

"So, I feel, as-is, the decision that's been made to keep T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is one that has a lot of nobility in it. But you also have to… there's a level of trust that I think we should all have for a comic book world. (laughs) For a comic book world that has multiple dimensions and parallel dimensions and multiple stories and possible futures and possible reimaginations in the past. Just, multiple universes that they're actually experimenting with. So I feel, my level of trust is that the medium can support a diversity of interpretations that can actually make us all happy." The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star added.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about recasting the role? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!