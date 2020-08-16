Charlize Theron Shares the Perfect Birthday Message for Thor Director Taika Waititi

✖

Happy Birthday, Taika Waititi! The director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok turns 45 today (August 16th). Waititi, who won an Academy Award earlier this year for adapting Jojo Rabbit, has gotten a lot of love on social media today. One of the best posts in his honor comes from Charlize Theron, who is known for many roles, including Mad Max: Fury Road and most recently, The Old Guard. Theron's post was a callback to a birthday message Waititi wrote to her earlier this month.

"Happy birthday you beautiful man! Love, Ashley Judd," Theron wrote. You can check out the image in the tweet below:

Happy birthday you beautiful man! Love, Ashley Judd💜 pic.twitter.com/QyhsAYyLNU — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) August 16, 2020

In you missed it, Waititi's message to Theron on August 8th said the following: “Happy Birthday @charlizeafrica!! Can't think of anyone else I'd want to finger my bafta and I'll always cherish that time when I described Ashley Judd in a movie with Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino, and you said 'That was me, asshole"' You're one of a kind. 🦁,” he wrote. “Always available to finger that poor BAFTA that has to be around you. I love so fucking much, Taik. Always and forever, even if you think Ashley Judd has been in all MY movies💗,” Theron replied. You can check out that post below:

Back in April, it was announced that Thor: Love and Thunder would be moved from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney. Waititi had a hilarious response to this very small change. “What the hell. I'm on holiday,” Waititi joked.

As for Theron, she'll be seen next in F9, which was rescheduled for April of next year. Theron recently appeared in Netflix's The Old Guard, and fans are hoping a sequel will soon follow. “We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us,” Theron previously shared.

F9 is expected to be released on April 2, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

