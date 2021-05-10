Chris Evans, Zoe Kravitz, The Rock and More Celebrate Mother's Day With Adorable Photos

All of your favorite stars are celebrating Mother’s Day and it’s been fun to see all the posts. Chris Evans, Zoe Kravitz, and The Rock all represented. There are some really funny stories along with these clips for social media. If you’re on Instagram, you can usually count on Mother’s Day, Christmas, and Thanksgiving to be full of people posting their loved ones. (And food for that matter!) Moms are keeping a lot of these households together with busy schedules and commitments. For those stars who perform and manage their families, it can be a lot to ask. But, they manage to keep all these plates spinning day after day. It’s only right to honor them as best as you can. Chris Hemsworth ended up kicking things off yesterday with his wife Elsa Pataky. He put words to a lot of the emotions these stars go through. Check out some of the best posts from The Fast Franchise, MCU, and DC Comics Universe down below:

How did you celebrate Mother’s Day? Anything fun like brunch or breakfast in bed? Let us know in the comments! Check out all these awesome tributes down below: