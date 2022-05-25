Creed 3 Poster Reveals First Look at Michael B. Jordan's Boxing Return

✖

Michael B. Jordan is returning as Adonis Creed, and this time he's taking on the duty of director. Creed III is set to be released later this year, and the actor/director has been training hard for his boxing return. Fans of the Rocky franchise have gotten a glimpse of Jordan in the new movie as well as Loki's Jonathan Majors, who is the franchie's newest addition. Today, Collider's Steven Weintraub shared the first official look at Creed III while attending the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas.

"Exclusive: #Creed3 Promo Poster Brings @michaelb4jordan Back as Boxing Champion Donnie Creed," Weintraub shared on Twitter. You can check out the photo in the article tweeted below:

In addition to Jordan, Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. However, one person who will not be returning for Creed III is Rocky star, Sylvester Stallone.

"I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis," Jordan previously told IGN. "But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it's always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created." Jordan added, "So hopefully you guys will love what I'm thinking… what we're cooking up. I think it's going to be something special."

Creed III marks Jordan's first time as a director, stepping in for Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). "I think it was one of those things where I just felt comfortable," Jordan previously said on The Late Show about his directorial debut. "I knew it was going to be a risk. I'm super excited to get behind the camera... But from two projects, the first two movies, finally having an opinion and a story that I wanted to tell, execute the vision that I saw in my head. From the second one to the third one I called Ryan (Coogler) up and he's like, 'You're ready for it.'"

Creed III is set to be released in theatres on November 23rd.