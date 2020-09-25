Daily Distraction For September 25, 2020
The Boys Spin-Off
- "Just weeks after the second season of The Boys premiered, Amazon is doubling down on the franchise and are developing a spin-off series. According to Variety the new series will be written and showrun by Craig Rosenberg and is reportedly set at a Vought International college exclusively for young adult superheroes. The trade describes the show as a college show meets The Hunger Games with the same heart, satire, and raunchiness of the flagship series. They note it will be an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities." -Spencer Perry
-
Additionally Shoots For Justice League
- "DC Comics fans were elated to learn about Zack Snyder's Justice League heading to HBO Max, finally capping off a long campaign to Release the Snyder Cut after the tepid response to Joss Whedon's version of the film, which premiered in theaters nearly three years ago. Now Snyder is getting the chance to complete his vision for the project, turning it into a four-episode miniseries for the new streaming platform. And while fans became excited over the news that Snyder was planning to film more footage with original cast members including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, it seems the extent of those reshoot reports has been exaggerated." -Joseph Schmidt
-
Moon Knight News
- "Marvel’s Moon Knight series is rumored to be casting two major roles It has been whispered by various sources that Mark Spector has already been cast and the announcement is waiting to be made. However, The Direct’s sources now say that Marvel is trying to build out the hero’s supporting cast. Specifically, they’re trying to nail down Jean-Paul DuChamp and Marlene Alraune for the Disney+ series. Now, French is Spector’s best friend and Marlene is a love interest. One would expect both to be present in an introduction story for Moon Knight. The DuChamp casting is rumored to be '20-40 (years old), White male. A stereotypical good looking, overly enthusiastic, less intelligent than average but still lovable. Actor must be fluent in French.'" -Aaron Perine
